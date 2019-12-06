Golden Globes 2020: When and How to Watch Monday's Nominations

Awards season is officially here, with the 2020 Golden Globes less than a month away.

The Globes, which are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are set to announce their picks for the best in television and film on Monday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the nominations announcement.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty

When are the Golden Globes nominations and how can I watch?

The nominees will be announced live from Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 9 at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET.

You can stream the nominations on the Globes’ website and Facebook page.

Who is presenting the nominations?

Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson will announce this year’s nominees alongside HFPA president Lorenzo Soria and Barry Adelman, executive VP of television at Dick Clark Productions.

This year’s Golden Globes ambassadors, Pierce Brosnan‘s sons Dylan and Paris Brosnan, will also be present.

Who is expected to be nominated?

On the movie side, critics anticipate plenty of love for The Irishman, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, 1917, Jojo Rabbit, Rocketman and their respective stars.

On the TV side, top drama contenders include the The Crown, Succession, Game of Thrones, Killing Eve and Euphoria. Comedy contenders include Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Barry, Russian Doll and Schitt’s Creek.

When are the actual Golden Globes?

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Who’s hosting?

Ricky Gervais is returning to the host the awards for a fifth and, he says, final time. The comedian previously hosted in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016.

What special awards are there?

Tom Hanks will be the next recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes a lifetime of achievement in film. Previous honorees include Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep.

Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award, which recognizes a lifetime achievement in television. Named after legendary actress Carol Burnett, it was first awarded to the Carol Burnett Show star at the 2019 Golden Globes. DeGeneres is only the second entertainer that will be honored with the accolade.