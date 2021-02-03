Golden Globes Make History with Most Nominations for Female Directors in a Single Year

Chloé Zhao, Emerald Fennell and Regina King make up three of the five nominees in the coveted category

The 2021 Golden Globes are making history!

On Wednesday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, revealing that for the first time ever, more than one woman has been nominated in the best director category.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Making up the majority of the group, the three women nominated for the coveted award are directors Chloé Zhao for Nomadland, Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman and Regina King for One Night in Miami.

David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin round out the rest of the category for their films, Mank and Trial of the Chicago 7, respectively.

In 2015, Ava DuVernay was the last woman to be nominated in the best director category for her work on Selma, the 2014 drama focused on the story of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet adds that Barbra Streisand is the only woman to ever win a Golden Globe for best director, thanks to her 1984 drama, Yentl. Streisand, 78, was also nominated a second time for in 1992 for The Prince of Tides.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

Along with DuVernay, 48, and Streisand, the only other women to be nominated for best director have been Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola and Kathryn Bigelow.

King, 50, becomes the second Black woman in history to earn a Golden Globe nomination for best director. She is also the fifth Black filmmaker to be nominated in the category overall, per IndieWire.

RELATED VIDEO: Regina King Hopes Black Men Can See Themselves in 'Complex' Characters in One Night in Miami

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Golden Globes ceremony is going to be broadcast separately from New York and Los Angeles, per Variety, where it will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The nominations were announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson on Wednesday morning, alongside HFPA president Ali Sar.