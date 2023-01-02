A Timeline of the Golden Globes Controversy

The Golden Globes are returning to NBC in January after being embroiled in controversy the past few years.

The award show came under fire in February 2021, when a Los Angeles Times exposé reported that there were zero Black members within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is the voting organization behind the Golden Globe awards.

That May, NBC announced that it would not broadcast the 2022 awards show as a result of the news and backlash.

Instead, the Golden Globes held a scaled-back ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California in 2022. Due to the surge of highly-contagious Omicron COVID-19 cases at the time, no audience or nominees were in attendance

That isn't the only reason the ceremony was scaled-back, however; there were talks of Hollywood boycotts due to the lack of diversity and inclusivity (which the HFPA claims it has taken steps to address).

The show's lack of diversity among its former voting body hasn't been the only controversy surrounding the Golden Globes.

In 2018, Brendan Fraser claimed that former HFPA president Philip Berk sexually assaulted him in the summer of 2003, while at a luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel — an alleged incident Berk disputes. Amid his award season buzz for The Whale, Fraser has since revealed that he will not be attending the upcoming ceremony.

Read ahead for a full breakdown of the Golden Globes controversy ahead of the 2023 ceremony.

Feb. 21, 2021: Los Angeles Times exposé reports that HFPA has zero Black journalists among its 86 members

In February 2021, a Los Angeles Times exposé reported that there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)

The report claimed that the HFPA has several members of color, but no Black members. For many years, the group has allegedly limited its membership due to concerns over competition, the report also stated.

The report came shortly after the show faced backlash for its 2021 nominees, in which many Black-led projects appeared to have been snubbed, including Spike Lee's critically acclaimed Vietnam war film Da 5 Bloods and the hit HBO series I May Destroy You. Both were critically acclaimed projects that received no nominations.

In response to the lack of Black members, an HFPA representative told the Los Angeles Times that the group is aware of the issue and is "committed to addressing" it.

April 20, 2021: Philip Berk is expelled by the HFPA for a racist email

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Two months after the Los Angeles Times exposé was published, the HFPA's board announced that longtime member Philip Berk, whom Fraser previously accused of sexual assault, had been expelled for a racist email.

Berk, who had been part of the organization for 44 years and once served eight terms as president, was expelled after sending an email to his fellow members calling the Black Lives Matter movement a "racist hate movement" and criticizing BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors for buying a home in Topanga Canyon, California.

"Effective immediately, Phil Berk is no longer a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," the HFPA's board said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon, via The Hollywood Reporter.

May 6, 2021: The HFPA votes to approve reforms to its organization

In May 2021, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the HFPA's board had "written a letter to the organization's members calling on them to approve a sweeping set of reforms." Just a few days after the proposal, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the HFPA "voted to approve sweeping reforms to its organization."

The outlet also reported that the proposal of the board called on the organization to admit "at least 20 new members in 2021, with a specific focus on recruiting Black members," and with "a goal of increasing the membership by 50% over the next 18 months." It also eliminated the requirement that "HFPA members must reside in Southern California, expanding eligibility to any qualified journalist living in the U.S. who works for a foreign outlet," per The Hollywood Reporter.

May 10, 2021: Golden Globes faces backlash from former winners

KIM KULISH/AFP via Getty

Despite the vote for reform, the Golden Globes continued to receive negative feedback throughout Hollywood. Scarlett Johansson slammed the HFPA's journalists for behavior that "bordered on sexual harassment," while Tom Cruise returned all three of his Golden Globe trophies after NBC canceled the HFPA's award broadcast for 2022, PEOPLE confirmed.

Cruise previously won his three awards for best actor in Born on the Fourth of July (1990) and Jerry Maguire (1997) and for best supporting actor in Magnolia (2000).

May 10, 2021: NBC announces it won't air the Golden Globes

On May 10, NBC formally announced that it would not air the Golden Globes. "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023," the network announced in a press release, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Aug. 5, 2021: The HFPA approves reform to its bylaws

On Aug. 5, The Hollywood Reporter reported that a vote for the new bylaws took place the night before and was approved by members.

"Three months ago, we made a promise to commit to transformational change, and with this vote, we kept the last and most significant promise in reimagining the HFPA and our role in the industry," HFPA Board President Ali Sar said in a statement.

The statement continued: "All of these promised reforms can serve as industry benchmarks and allow us to once again partner meaningfully with Hollywood moving forward."

Dec. 16, 2021: Golden Globes announce 2022 nominees

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

At the end of 2021, the Golden Globes announced its list of nominees for the 2022 award show — for which submissions were not required for award consideration. In contrast to years past, nominees for the most part chose not to publicly acknowledge their honors.

One industry source told PEOPLE, "From a network perspective, nobody knows what to do about the Globes and a lot of people are still undecided because there's still a bit of time to make a decision. But it feels as if they're not even happening."

Another industry source added, "There's been no communication or excitement about attending. It seems like a lot of people won't be going. People really don't know what to do."

Jan. 9, 2022: The HFPA hosts the 2022 Golden Globe Awards

On Jan. 9, the HFPA hosted the 2022 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California with no attendees, as COVID-19 cases had significantly spiked. The event was not televised, there was no red carpet and media was not invited to attend.

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared to be one of the only celebrities to make an appearance, albeit virtually, as she shared a video message about the HFPA's philanthropic efforts.

Despite not having many celebrities in attendance at the event, a handful of stars did react to their wins online, including Pose's Mj Rodriguez, who made history as the first transgender actor to win a Golden Globe.

"OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you!" Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. "This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS."

Ariana DeBose, who won best supporting actress for her role in West Side Story, addressed the HFPA in an Instagram post following the ceremony. "There is still work to be done," the actress wrote. "But when you've worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you."

Sept. 20, 2022: The HFPA announces that the Golden Globes will return to NBC

In September, the HFPA, Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced that the 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock on Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. EST. The deal is part of a one-year agreement with NBC.

"We recognize the HFPA's commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023," Frances Berwick, chairman of Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a press release.

Nov. 16, 2022: Brendan Fraser says he won't attend the 2023 Golden Globes

Brendan Fraser. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Following award season buzz for his comeback role in The Whale, Fraser told GQ he doesn't plan on attending the 2023 Golden Globes. The actor previously claimed that former HFPA president Philip Berk sexually assaulted him in the summer of 2003, while at a luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel — an alleged incident Berk disputes. Fraser has said he believes he was blacklisted in Hollywood partly due to the aftermath of the alleged incident.

"I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," Fraser told GQ, saying he'd skip the event "because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that."

Dec. 7, 2022: The HFPA announce Jerrod Carmichael as host for the 2023 Golden Globes

Saturday Night Live/Youtube

In December, the HFPA and NBC announced that comedian Jerrod Carmichael would host the upcoming show.

"We're so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards," HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Thursday. "His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live."

"Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season," Hoehne added.

Dec. 12, 2022: Golden Globes announce 2023 nominees

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios, Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection, Vlad Cioplea/Netflix, Fabio Lovino/HBO

A few days after announcing its host for the 2023 ceremony, the Golden Globes announced its list of nominees, including Fraser for best actor (drama) for his performance in The Whale.

Among movies, The Banshees of Inisherin led with eight nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six and Babylon and The Fabelmans both with five.

For television, Abbott Elementary had the most with five nominations, followed by The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus all with four nods each.