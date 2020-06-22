As previously announced, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, are still set to return as hosts

Golden Globes Postponed by Nearly Two Months in 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place later than usual in 2021 due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the popular awards show, announced the next event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Typically the Golden Globes air in early January.

"To accommodate both domestic and international film and television productions, the HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks," the organization said.

As previously announced, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, are set to return as hosts.

The delay comes shortly after it was revealed that next year's Oscars ceremony will be delayed by two months, with the show occurring on April 25, 2021. The eligibility period was also moved back from Dec. 31 to Feb. 28.

Fey and Poehler, who last hosted the awards show in 2015, will be taking the hosting duties from this year’s host Ricky Gervais, who hosted a total of five times.

Poehler served as a presenter at this year's awards, alongside Taylor Swift when they presented the award for best animated film.