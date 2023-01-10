Entertainment Movies See Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More Stars in PEOPLE's Golden Globes Portrait Studio On their way down the carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, these nominees and presenters took a moment to pop into PEOPLE's exclusive portrait studio By Stephanie Sengwe Published on January 10, 2023 07:17 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 07 Sheryl Lee Ralph Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock Best supporting actress, television nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph looks like royalty while rocking a purple dress. 02 of 07 Glen Powell Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock The Top Gun: Maverick star is supermodel-fly in a slim-fit suit. 03 of 07 Laverne Cox Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock Red carpet host Laverne Cox shows off her curves. 04 of 07 Tim Burton Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock The man, the myth, the legend looks cool as ever with dark shades on. 05 of 07 Rian Johnson & Karina Longworth Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock Director Rian Johnson and podcast host Karina Longworth are picture-perfect. 06 of 07 Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock Bringing sexy to the Globes. 07 of 07 Chloe Flower Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock Chloe Flower is giving drama with her ensemble.