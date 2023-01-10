See Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More Stars in PEOPLE's Golden Globes Portrait Studio

On their way down the carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, these nominees and presenters took a moment to pop into PEOPLE's exclusive portrait studio

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on January 10, 2023 07:17 PM
01 of 07

Sheryl Lee Ralph

2023 Golden Globes Portraits
Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock

Best supporting actress, television nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph looks like royalty while rocking a purple dress.

02 of 07

Glen Powell

2023 Golden Globes Portraits
Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock

The Top Gun: Maverick star is supermodel-fly in a slim-fit suit.

03 of 07

Laverne Cox

2023 Golden Globes Portraits
Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock

Red carpet host Laverne Cox shows off her curves.

04 of 07

Tim Burton

2023 Golden Globes Portraits
Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock

The man, the myth, the legend looks cool as ever with dark shades on.

05 of 07

Rian Johnson & Karina Longworth

2023 Golden Globes Portraits
Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock

Director Rian Johnson and podcast host Karina Longworth are picture-perfect.

06 of 07

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

2023 Golden Globes Portraits
Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock

Bringing sexy to the Globes.

07 of 07

Chloe Flower

2023 Golden Globes Portraits
Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock

Chloe Flower is giving drama with her ensemble.

