Letitia Wright Says She Thinks 'Black Panther 3' is 'Already in the Works'

After returning to Wakanda last year, Black Panther fans might be heading back!

Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright revealed on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet in an interview with Variety that she "thinks" a third Black Panther film is already being worked on — and is "manifesting" it in her own ways.

"I think it's already in the works," Wright, who will present at Tuesday's show, said. "We just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and just everybody coming together to support it."

"We need a little bit of a break," she added. "We need to regroup and [director Ryan Coogler] needs to get back into the labs, so it's gonna take a while, but really excited for you guys to see that."

When asked to confirm if a third film is on the way for sure, the actress explained that she tries to "do positive words and positive thinking."

"And I believe that good words manifest," Wright added, "so I'm manifesting a Black Panther 3, why not?"

Black Panther's blockbuster sequel has already created some buzz at the Golden Globes this year, having earned nominations for best original song ("Lift Me Up" by Rihanna), and with Angela Bassett earning a nod for best actress in a supporting role.

While Black Panther 3 has not been officially confirmed, Coogler, who directed both Black Panther films, said in an interview with The New York Times that he'd like to be involved with the franchise as much as he can in the future.

"I'll do it as long as folks will have me," he said. "... Between the first and second movie, we made $2 billion at the box office, which is what matters the most to corporations. So I hope that it continues, man. I hope people are still making movies about Wakanda long after we're gone."

At the D23 Expo in September, Wright opened up to PEOPLE about how she honored late costar Chadwick Boseman in the Marvel sequel. Boseman died from colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43, before the latest installment of the franchise was filmed.

"I will always have moments on set of doubt, and I'll be like, 'Oh man, I don't know if I can do this.' I could just hear [Boseman] be like, 'Sister, you're great. You got this. I'm proud of you,'" she said. "That really just kept me moving forward."

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.