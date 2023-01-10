Letitia Wright Says She Thinks 'Black Panther 3' is 'Already in the Works'

The Wakanda Forever star teased the next film in the Marvel franchise during while on the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

By
Published on January 10, 2023 08:11 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Letitia Wright arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)
Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

After returning to Wakanda last year, Black Panther fans might be heading back!

Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright revealed on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet in an interview with Variety that she "thinks" a third Black Panther film is already being worked on — and is "manifesting" it in her own ways.

"I think it's already in the works," Wright, who will present at Tuesday's show, said. "We just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and just everybody coming together to support it."

"We need a little bit of a break," she added. "We need to regroup and [director Ryan Coogler] needs to get back into the labs, so it's gonna take a while, but really excited for you guys to see that."

When asked to confirm if a third film is on the way for sure, the actress explained that she tries to "do positive words and positive thinking."

"And I believe that good words manifest," Wright added, "so I'm manifesting a Black Panther 3, why not?"

Black Panther's blockbuster sequel has already created some buzz at the Golden Globes this year, having earned nominations for best original song ("Lift Me Up" by Rihanna), and with Angela Bassett earning a nod for best actress in a supporting role.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Letitia Wright arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

While Black Panther 3 has not been officially confirmed, Coogler, who directed both Black Panther films, said in an interview with The New York Times that he'd like to be involved with the franchise as much as he can in the future.

"I'll do it as long as folks will have me," he said. "... Between the first and second movie, we made $2 billion at the box office, which is what matters the most to corporations. So I hope that it continues, man. I hope people are still making movies about Wakanda long after we're gone."

At the D23 Expo in September, Wright opened up to PEOPLE about how she honored late costar Chadwick Boseman in the Marvel sequel. Boseman died from colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43, before the latest installment of the franchise was filmed.

"I will always have moments on set of doubt, and I'll be like, 'Oh man, I don't know if I can do this.' I could just hear [Boseman] be like, 'Sister, you're great. You got this. I'm proud of you,'" she said. "That really just kept me moving forward."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Related Articles
letitia wright; chadwick boseman
Letitia Wright Honors Chadwick Boseman Through Her Style at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
ryan coogler, chadwick boseman
Ryan Coogler Reveals 'Wakanda Forever' Was a 'Father-Son' Story Before Chadwick Boseman's Death
Letitia Wright in Variety
Letitia Wright Says She Went Into a 'Downward Spiral' After Chadwick Boseman's Death
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Letitia Wright attends as Flannels Presents A Celebration by Letitia Wright at Flannels Oxford Street on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Flannels)
Letitia Wright Is 'So Afraid to Lose People' After Death of 'Black Panther' Costar Chadwick Boseman
Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER.
Angela Bassett Reveals 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cut an Emotional Scene 'to Make a Surprise'
Black Panther Actresses Share Emotional Moment Remembering Chadwick Boseman
Danai Gurira Gets Emotional Telling Letitia Wright That Chadwick Boseman Would Be 'Very Proud' of Her
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
'Wakanda Forever' Gets 'Emotional' First Reactions: 'Beautiful Tribute' to Chadwick Boseman
Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Lupita Nyong'o Explains Why She Was 'Frustrated' with Her Character Arc in 'Wakanda Forever'
Michael B. Jordan arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow as He Returns to Wakanda for Premiere of 'Black Panther' Sequel
Wakanda Happy Meal
McDonald's Debuts Limited-Edition 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' -Inspired Happy Meal
Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER.
Angela Bassett Warned 'Wakanda Forever' Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Has Historic Premiere in Nigeria — See the Gorgeous Photos
Danai Gurira attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Danai Gurira Hired an Olympic Swimming Coach to Train for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o speaks to the media before the African premiere of the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in Lagos, on November 6, 2022. - The African premiere of the Marvel superhero film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is taking place in Lagos, a leading commercial hub for African entertainment ahead of the film's global release on November 11.
'Wakanda Forever' Star Lupita Nyong'o Says Speaking Spanish in Marvel Film 'Was a Straight Gift'
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Honors Chadwick Boseman in Body Paint at 'Black Panther 2' Premiere
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Letitia Wright attends as Flannels Presents A Celebration by Letitia Wright at Flannels Oxford Street on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Flannels)
Letitia Wright Says She's 'Moved on' from Vaccine Controversy: 'I Have Apologized'