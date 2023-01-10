Laverne Cox Pitches Herself to James Cameron for 'Avatar' Sequel: 'I Look Good in Blue!'

"We'll send you my reel," Laverne Cox said to director James Cameron on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 07:28 PM
James Cameron, Laverne Cox Golden Globes red carpet
Photo: E!

Laverne Cox knows how to shoot her shot.

While hosting the E! Live from the Red Carpet coverage of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards Tuesday, the actress, 50, took the opportunity to advocate for a role in an upcoming Avatar sequel, telling Avatar: The Way of Water writer/director James Cameron that she is ready and available for a part in the blockbuster franchise.

"I just want to let you know, in addition to being a red carpet hostess, I'm also an actress. And as you see, I look good in blue," joked Cox, who wore a blue dress for the event and referenced the blue-skinned aliens from the sci-fi movies. "So, yeah, my agent...."

Cameron, 68, who was there with his wife Suzy Amis, replied, "Self-promotion, I respect that."

The Emmy-winning Orange Is the New Black alum then told him, "Can you believe I'm doing this? I have never met you, so I might as well, you know? We'll send you my reel. I can't believe I'm doing this with James Cameron. You're so amazing. ... Congratulations, and just wow on your whole career."

(L-R): Jake Sully, Ronal, and Tonowari in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). 20th Century Studios

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Cox isn't the only celeb volunteering to take part in the next Avatar entry. Lizzo posted a TikTok this week showing herself cosplaying as a blue Na'vi from the Avatar universe using AI filters while vacationing.

In the first video she shared, the 34-year-old Grammy winner strolled through the ocean in a bikini and long braids while acting alongside a scene from Avatar: The Way of Water, mimicking character Tsireya as she flips her hair and looks at another character, Lo'ak.

Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Laverne Cox. Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Another video saw Lizzo submerged in ocean water with the Na'vi filter while looking at the camera. "AVATAR 3 TRAILER??" read a fan's tongue-in-cheek comment displayed onscreen, prompting the musician to respond in the caption, "Tell James Cameron I'm ready..."

Avatar: The Way of Water is now in theaters.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Related Articles
Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Lizzo
Lizzo Cosplays as a Blue Na'vi on TikTok, Says 'Tell James Cameron I'm Ready' to Star in 'Avatar 3'
Adam Smith and Billy Porter arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019
Who Is Billy Porter's Husband? All About Adam Porter-Smith
Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan
Steve Harvey Praises Daughter Lori After Michael B. Jordan Split: 'She's in a Really Good Place'
Courtney B. Vance (L) and actress Angela Bassett attend the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's Relationship Timeline
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Throwback Photos from the 2013 Golden Globe Awards
Sebastian Stan attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Sebastian Stan's Dating History: From Leighton Meester to Annabelle Wallis
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Jeff Cohen and Ke Huy Quan attend the premiere of A24's "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
Ke Huy Quan Reveals 'Goonies' Costar Jeff Cohen, Now a Lawyer, Handled His 'Everything Everywhere' Contract
Brad Pitt W Magazine
Brad Pitt Recalls Filming His First-Ever Love Scene: 'I Was Just Rolling and Frolicking'
Titanic 25th Anniversary
'Titanic' Returns to Theaters for 25th Anniversary in 3D! See New Trailer and Poster for Re-Release
Hugh Jackman The Wolverine - 2013
Hugh Jackman Denies Taking Steroids to Play Wolverine: 'I Just Did It the Old School Way'
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Admits He'd Wake Up in 'Terror' Over 'Daunting' Task of Playing Elvis Presley
Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch
Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls Wild '90s Party Scene: 'Doing Cocaine and Not Getting Caught'
Everything to Know About Shazam: Fury of the Gods
Everything to Know About 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Don Cheadle attends the "White Noise" opening night premiere during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
Don Cheadle Recalls Being Given 2 Hours to Accept Marvel Role Before It Went 'to the Next Person'
Laura Dern at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Taylor Swift, winner of the Artist of the Year award; Favorite Female Pop Artist award; Favorite Female Country Artist award; Favorite Pop Album award for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’; Favorite Music Video award for ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’; and Favorite Country Album award for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ poses in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)
Laura Dern Recognized by a Taylor Swift Fan During a 'Jurassic Park' Tour After 'Bejeweled' Video