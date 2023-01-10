Laverne Cox Pitches Herself to James Cameron for 'Avatar' Sequel: 'I Look Good in Blue!'

Laverne Cox knows how to shoot her shot.

While hosting the E! Live from the Red Carpet coverage of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards Tuesday, the actress, 50, took the opportunity to advocate for a role in an upcoming Avatar sequel, telling Avatar: The Way of Water writer/director James Cameron that she is ready and available for a part in the blockbuster franchise.

"I just want to let you know, in addition to being a red carpet hostess, I'm also an actress. And as you see, I look good in blue," joked Cox, who wore a blue dress for the event and referenced the blue-skinned aliens from the sci-fi movies. "So, yeah, my agent...."

Cameron, 68, who was there with his wife Suzy Amis, replied, "Self-promotion, I respect that."

The Emmy-winning Orange Is the New Black alum then told him, "Can you believe I'm doing this? I have never met you, so I might as well, you know? We'll send you my reel. I can't believe I'm doing this with James Cameron. You're so amazing. ... Congratulations, and just wow on your whole career."

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). 20th Century Studios

Cox isn't the only celeb volunteering to take part in the next Avatar entry. Lizzo posted a TikTok this week showing herself cosplaying as a blue Na'vi from the Avatar universe using AI filters while vacationing.

In the first video she shared, the 34-year-old Grammy winner strolled through the ocean in a bikini and long braids while acting alongside a scene from Avatar: The Way of Water, mimicking character Tsireya as she flips her hair and looks at another character, Lo'ak.

Laverne Cox. Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Another video saw Lizzo submerged in ocean water with the Na'vi filter while looking at the camera. "AVATAR 3 TRAILER??" read a fan's tongue-in-cheek comment displayed onscreen, prompting the musician to respond in the caption, "Tell James Cameron I'm ready..."

Avatar: The Way of Water is now in theaters.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.