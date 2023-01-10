Ke Huy Quan Says He's 'Open' to 'Goonies' Sequel After 38 Years: 'If There Is That Opportunity'

Ke Huy Quan reflected on some of his earliest work during his big night at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

After nabbing a best supporting actor in a motion picture trophy for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, the first-time Golden Globe winner, 51, told reporters after that he's "open" to reprising his beloved role as Richard "Data" Wang in The Goonies.

"First of all, we have the big man here tonight and that would be Steven Spielberg and that's one thing everyone should ask him," he said, referencing the iconic director, who wrote the 1985 film.

"There was not one spec that I felt could live up to what the original was," Quad added. "Sadly, we lost the captain of our ship [director Richard Donner], who I love dearly, and I really don't know if there will be Goonies 2, but I would be open to reliving that character if there is that opportunity."

Quan stared in Goonies a year after making his onscreen debut as Short Round in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which Spielberg directed. It was his breakout role. He was just 12 at the time.

Decades later, at Tuesday's show, Quan gave Spielberg a shoutout during his Golden Globes acceptance speech.

"I was raised to never forget where I came from, to always remember who gave me my first opportunity," Quan said. "I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you. When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, I felt so very lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck.

"For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer — that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I did as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid. And they gave me an opportunity to try again," Quan added.

Quan's Everything Everywhere All at Once costar Michelle Yeoh also took home a Golden Globe on Tuesday night, for her lead role in the film.

