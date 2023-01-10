Entertainment Movies See the Glamorous Couples Walking the Red Carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes These pairs flaunted fashion and romance as they arrived at the awards show By Zoey Lyttle Zoey Lyttle Instagram Twitter Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 08:54 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 19 Thomas Kail & Michelle Williams Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail. Williams framed herself in frills alongside her husband ahead of the awards show. 02 of 19 James & Suzy Cameron Amy Sussman/Getty The Avatar: The Way of Water director returned to the Globes with his wife, the two sporting black and white in their stunning suits. 03 of 19 Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller Frazer Harrison/WireImage In a pink suit and a glittery gown, the comedian and his actress wife brought color and shine to the red carpet. 04 of 19 Julia Garner & Mark Foster Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic The Inventing Anna star glowed in bright pink, exuding love alongside her husband of three years. 05 of 19 Eddie Murphy & Paige Butcher Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Murphy, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree, and his fiancée made quite the pair, posing with her glittering engagement ring on full display. 06 of 19 Quentin Tarantino & Daniella Pick Amy Sussman/Getty The director's wife matched the name of the show in glittering gold. 07 of 19 Cole Hauser & Cynthia Daniel Frazer Harrison/WireImage The Yellowstone star and his wife matched in sleek black ensembles. 08 of 19 Anya Taylor-Joy & Malcolm McRae FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty The Menu star brought her musician boyfriend to the star-filled night, making for a dreamy duo. 09 of 19 Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty The supermodel went all out for her glamorous Globes look, wearing a sequined cut-out minidress draped with purple feathers, while her musician husband kept it classic in a tuxedo. 10 of 19 Glen Powell & Gigi Paris Kevin Mazur/Getty The Top Gun: Maverick star brought his girlfriend, who shone in a gold gown. 11 of 19 Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Amy Sussman/Getty The expecting star looked ethereal in lilac with her boyfriend in all white. 12 of 19 Eddie Redmayne & Hannah Bagshawe Todd Williamson/NBC While Bagshawe's gorgeous gown flooded behind her, Redmayne spiced up his cocoa-colored look with a rosette on his jacket. 13 of 19 Colman & Raúl Domingo Gilbert Flores/Getty In all black tuxedos, the Euphoria star and his husband looked as dapper as ever. 14 of 19 Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic The Pinocchio director and his wife brought class to the carpet with her in a long black dress topped with a high neck collar. 15 of 19 Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Nash brought all that glitters in a mauve ensemble with billowing sleeves while her wife went classic in a charcoal suit. 16 of 19 Rian Johnson & Karina Longworth FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/getty The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star wore a maroon velvet tuxedo while his wife accented her elegant black dress with an eye-catching embellished pink clutch. 17 of 19 Felicitas Rombold & Daniel Brühl Frazer Harrison/WireImage Husband and wife Brühl and Rombold looked ready to be wed again, she in a white gown with a sheer, embellished bodice and he in a sleek black suit and knotted tie. 18 of 19 Cody Ko & Kelsey Kreppel Kevin Mazur/Getty The YouTuber fiancés complemented each other in cool colors: Ko in a shiny blue tuxedo and Kreppel in an off-the-shoulder deep purple frock. 19 of 19 Paul Walter Hauser & Amy Elizabeth Boland FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty The actor and his pregnant wife were all about her baby bump as they arrived at the awards show.