See the Glamorous Couples Walking the Red Carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes

01 of 19 Thomas Kail & Michelle Williams Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail. Williams framed herself in frills alongside her husband ahead of the awards show.

02 of 19 James & Suzy Cameron Amy Sussman/Getty The Avatar: The Way of Water director returned to the Globes with his wife, the two sporting black and white in their stunning suits.

03 of 19 Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller Frazer Harrison/WireImage In a pink suit and a glittery gown, the comedian and his actress wife brought color and shine to the red carpet.

04 of 19 Julia Garner & Mark Foster Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic The Inventing Anna star glowed in bright pink, exuding love alongside her husband of three years.

05 of 19 Eddie Murphy & Paige Butcher Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Murphy, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree, and his fiancée made quite the pair, posing with her glittering engagement ring on full display.

06 of 19 Quentin Tarantino & Daniella Pick Amy Sussman/Getty The director's wife matched the name of the show in glittering gold.

07 of 19 Cole Hauser & Cynthia Daniel Frazer Harrison/WireImage The Yellowstone star and his wife matched in sleek black ensembles.

08 of 19 Anya Taylor-Joy & Malcolm McRae FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty The Menu star brought her musician boyfriend to the star-filled night, making for a dreamy duo.

09 of 19 Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty The supermodel went all out for her glamorous Globes look, wearing a sequined cut-out minidress draped with purple feathers, while her musician husband kept it classic in a tuxedo.

10 of 19 Glen Powell & Gigi Paris Kevin Mazur/Getty The Top Gun: Maverick star brought his girlfriend, who shone in a gold gown.

11 of 19 Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Amy Sussman/Getty The expecting star looked ethereal in lilac with her boyfriend in all white.

12 of 19 Eddie Redmayne & Hannah Bagshawe Todd Williamson/NBC While Bagshawe's gorgeous gown flooded behind her, Redmayne spiced up his cocoa-colored look with a rosette on his jacket.

13 of 19 Colman & Raúl Domingo Gilbert Flores/Getty In all black tuxedos, the Euphoria star and his husband looked as dapper as ever.

14 of 19 Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic The Pinocchio director and his wife brought class to the carpet with her in a long black dress topped with a high neck collar.

15 of 19 Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Nash brought all that glitters in a mauve ensemble with billowing sleeves while her wife went classic in a charcoal suit.

16 of 19 Rian Johnson & Karina Longworth FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/getty The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star wore a maroon velvet tuxedo while his wife accented her elegant black dress with an eye-catching embellished pink clutch.

17 of 19 Felicitas Rombold & Daniel Brühl Frazer Harrison/WireImage Husband and wife Brühl and Rombold looked ready to be wed again, she in a white gown with a sheer, embellished bodice and he in a sleek black suit and knotted tie.

18 of 19 Cody Ko & Kelsey Kreppel Kevin Mazur/Getty The YouTuber fiancés complemented each other in cool colors: Ko in a shiny blue tuxedo and Kreppel in an off-the-shoulder deep purple frock.