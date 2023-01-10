See the Glamorous Couples Walking the Red Carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes

These pairs flaunted fashion and romance as they arrived at the awards show

Zoey Lyttle
January 10, 2023
01 of 19

Thomas Kail & Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail.

Williams framed herself in frills alongside her husband ahead of the awards show.

02 of 19

James & Suzy Cameron

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty

The Avatar: The Way of Water director returned to the Globes with his wife, the two sporting black and white in their stunning suits.

03 of 19

Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller

Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

In a pink suit and a glittery gown, the comedian and his actress wife brought color and shine to the red carpet.

04 of 19

Julia Garner & Mark Foster

2023 Golden Globe couples
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

The Inventing Anna star glowed in bright pink, exuding love alongside her husband of three years.

05 of 19

Eddie Murphy & Paige Butcher

2023 Golden Globe couples
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Murphy, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree, and his fiancée made quite the pair, posing with her glittering engagement ring on full display.

06 of 19

Quentin Tarantino & Daniella Pick

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty

The director's wife matched the name of the show in glittering gold.

07 of 19

Cole Hauser & Cynthia Daniel

2023 Golden Globe couples
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

The Yellowstone star and his wife matched in sleek black ensembles.

08 of 19

Anya Taylor-Joy & Malcolm McRae

2023 Golden Globe couples
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty

The Menu star brought her musician boyfriend to the star-filled night, making for a dreamy duo.

09 of 19

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

2023 Golden Globe couples
Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

The supermodel went all out for her glamorous Globes look, wearing a sequined cut-out minidress draped with purple feathers, while her musician husband kept it classic in a tuxedo.

10 of 19

Glen Powell & Gigi Paris

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Gigi Paris and Glen Powell attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Top Gun: Maverick star brought his girlfriend, who shone in a gold gown.

11 of 19

Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

2023 Golden Globe couples
Amy Sussman/Getty

The expecting star looked ethereal in lilac with her boyfriend in all white.

12 of 19

Eddie Redmayne & Hannah Bagshawe

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Hannah Redmayne and Eddie Redmayne arrive at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)
Todd Williamson/NBC

While Bagshawe's gorgeous gown flooded behind her, Redmayne spiced up his cocoa-colored look with a rosette on his jacket.

13 of 19

Colman & Raúl Domingo

2023 Golden Globe couples
Gilbert Flores/Getty

In all black tuxedos, the Euphoria star and his husband looked as dapper as ever.

14 of 19

Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan

2023 Golden Globe couples
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

The Pinocchio director and his wife brought class to the carpet with her in a long black dress topped with a high neck collar.

15 of 19

Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts

2023 Golden Globe couples
Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Nash brought all that glitters in a mauve ensemble with billowing sleeves while her wife went classic in a charcoal suit.

16 of 19

Rian Johnson & Karina Longworth

Karina Longworth and US filmmaker Rian Johnson arrive for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/getty

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star wore a maroon velvet tuxedo while his wife accented her elegant black dress with an eye-catching embellished pink clutch.

17 of 19

Felicitas Rombold & Daniel Brühl

2023 Golden Globe couples
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Husband and wife Brühl and Rombold looked ready to be wed again, she in a white gown with a sheer, embellished bodice and he in a sleek black suit and knotted tie.

18 of 19

Cody Ko & Kelsey Kreppel

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The YouTuber fiancés complemented each other in cool colors: Ko in a shiny blue tuxedo and Kreppel in an off-the-shoulder deep purple frock.

19 of 19

Paul Walter Hauser & Amy Elizabeth Boland

2023 Golden Globe couples
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty

The actor and his pregnant wife were all about her baby bump as they arrived at the awards show.

