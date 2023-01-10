Golden Globe 2023 Winners: Here Is the Full List (Updating Live)

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony are airing live on NBC and Peacock

By
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith

Published on January 10, 2023 08:21 PM
Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary. Photo: Gilles Mingasson/ABC

This year's Golden Globe winners are here!

After being taken off the air amid controversy about the lack of diversity among its former voting body, the awards show is back on NBC following internal changes made by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is hosting Tuesday's ceremony.

Among movies, The Banshees of Inisherin leads with eight nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six and Babylon and The Fabelmans both with five. For television, Abbott Elementary has the most going into the night with five nominations, followed by The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus all with four nods each.

For more on the 2023 Golden Globe nominations, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony are airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 on NBC and Peacock.

Read on for the list of winners, which will be updated throughout the show.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> plays Jack Conrad and Diego Calva plays Manny Torres in Babylon
Brad Pitt and Diego Calva in Babylon. Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Movies

Best Picture (Drama)

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Best Picture (Non-English Language)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)

Best Actress (Drama)

Cate Blanchett (Tar)
Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Best Actor (Drama)

WINNER: Austin Butler (Elvis)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Hugh Jackman (The Son)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (12876015e) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Ke Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2022
Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Moviestore/Shutterstock

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)
Margot Robbie (Babylon)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)
Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Diego Calva (Babylon)
Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
Adam Driver (White Noise)
WINNER: Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)
Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brad Pitt (Babylon)
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Best Director

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
Tar, Todd Field
Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Best Original Score

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat
Women Talking, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Original Song

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up" by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, "Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro
WINNER: RRR, "Naatu Naatu" by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice
Where the Crawdads Sing, "Carolina" by Taylor Swift

Emma D'Arcy, HBO - House of the Dragon, Season 1 - Episode 8
Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon. Ollie Upton/HBO

TV

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Black Bird
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam and Tommy
The White Lotus

Best Actress (Drama)

Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)
Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Actor (Drama)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Diego Luna (Andor)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

WINNER: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks)

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - “Egg Drop” – When the eighth-grade science class participates in an egg drop activity, Janine insists her second-grade class joins in. Even when the science teacher and Gregory tell her that her students aren’t ready for physics lessons, Janine is determined to prove them wrong. Then, when Barbara is shocked at the clothing one of her student’s parents wears, she learns to not judge someone solely based on their appearance on “Abbott Elementary,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON
Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary. Gilles Mingasson/ABC

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Best Supporting Actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

John Lithgow (The Old Man)
Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
John Turturro (Severance)
WINNER: Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam and Tommy)
Julia Roberts (Gaslit)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Best Supporting Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Niecy Nash (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Richard Jenkings (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy)

