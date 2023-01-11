Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'

Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on January 11, 2023
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Brad Pitt. Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage.

During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his Babylon costar Margot Robbie unexpectedly caused several celebrities to shout out the 59-year-old actor as they took the stage to present and accept awards.

Most notably, Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson stopped her speech as she accepted the Golden Globe for best musical or comedy series to greet Pitt from the front row.

"Comedy is so important to me. Comedy brings people together," Brunson, 33, said during her speech. "Comedy gives us all the same laugh... Hey, Brad Pitt."

Brunson could be heard saying "he's right there!" in reference to the star as the Abbott Elementary team and the entire room erupted in laughter over the moment.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> and Margot Robbie 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Inside
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Shutterstock for HFPA

Austin Butler also gave Pitt a shoutout as he accepted the award for best actor in a drama for his performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis and began his speech by saying he was "so grateful right now I'm in this room full of my heroes."

"Brad, I love you," he said of his Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood costar, before continuing to acknowledge of industry legends he admires. "Quentin [Tarantino], I printed out the Pulp Fiction script when I was 12. I cannot believe I'm here right now."

Presenter Regina Hall built an entire bit around Pitt's presence as she presented the award for best television actor in a drama series to Yellowstone star Kevin Costner.

"Hi everyone," Hall said as she took the stage Tuesday. "Sorry about this. Umm, I think they got my — I think they got my name wrong."

"Yeah, it's Mrs. Pitt," Hall, 52, joked to the audience, causing everyone — including Pitt himself — to laugh. "Brad is right here, so I'm so sorry, honey."

2023 <a href="https://people.com/tag/golden-globes" data-inlink="true">Golden Globes</a> inside show
Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

"No, really, that was really disrespectful. He's angry, look at him," Hall joked, as a camera showed Pitt appear to mouth "no, I'm not," in response.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star Harvey Guillén also stopped his announcing to give Pitt a little wave as he and Salma Hayek presented The Banshees of Inisherin with the best picture (musical or comedy) award.

Overall, Pitt's presence front-and-center at the awards ceremony appeared to catch more than a few stars by surprise throughout Tuesday night's broadcast.

The fun didn't stop when the show ended: Abbott Elementary's Janelle James told Entertainment Tonight that seeing the actor "in person was wild" as she told the outlet she wanted to "rub shoulders with Brad Pitt" at the show's after-party.

"I know I heard he was here, but to see him in person was wild," James told the outlet of seeing the star. "Some people you shouldn't see outside of the screen. I'm like, 'What are you doing outside, Brad Pitt?' "

Check here for the full list of Golden Globe Awards 2023 winners.

