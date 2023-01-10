Entertainment Movies Eddie Redmayne Fanboys Over Julia Roberts at the 2023 Golden Globes: 'I Am Obsessed' "Jessica [Chastain] took it upon herself to try and force Julia to come and say hi," Redmayne recounted on the red carpet By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 07:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Eddie Redmayne; Julia Roberts. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage Eddie Redmayne is a big fan of Julia Roberts! On the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet Tuesday, the Good Nurse actor, 41, admitted that his costar Jessica Chastain's recent reveal of his adoration for Roberts, 55, was true. "It's definitely true — I am obsessed with Julia Roberts," Redmayne told E!'s Laverne Cox. "I told Jessica that Pretty Woman was one of my favorite movies, and Jessica took it upon herself to try and force Julia to come and say hi," he quipped. The result? "[Jessica] made it very intimidating, because you wanna be cool when you meet Julia Roberts, and that was not happening," Redmayne admitted. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Eddie Redmayne. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty RELATED GALLERY: Birthday Girl Julia Roberts: 20 Reasons We Love Her Redmayne previously told E! News that he considered Roberts, a fellow Academy Award winner, "an amazing actor" while on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in October, where Roberts was honored with the Icon Award. As Chastain, 45, laughed nearby, Redmayne told the outlet, "She's laughing because she knows Julia Roberts is like, one of the best actors in the world. And she's been mocking me about it all evening." "And I once met Julia Roberts and I've been so full of myself," the Theory of Everything actor added. "He's obsessed with her. He's obsessed and I plan on embarrassing him tonight — using that to my advantage," Chastain joked. RELATED VIDEO: Janelle Monáe Explains Why She's "Forever Indebted" to Julia Roberts Redmayne is up for best supporting actor for his role in The Good Nurse, and walked the red carpet with his wife of eight years, Hannah Bagshawe. As for potentially seeing Roberts at the ceremony (she's up for best actress [limited series, anthology series or TV movie], for her role in Gaslit), Cox, 50, told Redmayne, "Maybe you can pitch her a project tonight, who knows?" "Do you think? What sort of project?" the English actor replied. "Eddie, you're the Oscar winner. You got this. Hannah will be by your side," Cox said. The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.