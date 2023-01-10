Eddie Redmayne Fanboys Over Julia Roberts at the 2023 Golden Globes: 'I Am Obsessed'

Eddie Redmayne is a big fan of Julia Roberts!

On the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet Tuesday, the Good Nurse actor, 41, admitted that his costar Jessica Chastain's recent reveal of his adoration for Roberts, 55, was true.

"It's definitely true — I am obsessed with Julia Roberts," Redmayne told E!'s Laverne Cox.

"I told Jessica that Pretty Woman was one of my favorite movies, and Jessica took it upon herself to try and force Julia to come and say hi," he quipped.

The result? "[Jessica] made it very intimidating, because you wanna be cool when you meet Julia Roberts, and that was not happening," Redmayne admitted.

Redmayne previously told E! News that he considered Roberts, a fellow Academy Award winner, "an amazing actor" while on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in October, where Roberts was honored with the Icon Award.

As Chastain, 45, laughed nearby, Redmayne told the outlet, "She's laughing because she knows Julia Roberts is like, one of the best actors in the world. And she's been mocking me about it all evening."

"And I once met Julia Roberts and I've been so full of myself," the Theory of Everything actor added.

"He's obsessed with her. He's obsessed and I plan on embarrassing him tonight — using that to my advantage," Chastain joked.

Redmayne is up for best supporting actor for his role in The Good Nurse, and walked the red carpet with his wife of eight years, Hannah Bagshawe.

As for potentially seeing Roberts at the ceremony (she's up for best actress [limited series, anthology series or TV movie], for her role in Gaslit), Cox, 50, told Redmayne, "Maybe you can pitch her a project tonight, who knows?"

"Do you think? What sort of project?" the English actor replied.

"Eddie, you're the Oscar winner. You got this. Hannah will be by your side," Cox said.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.