Daisy Edgar-Jones is Learning Carole King Songs on the Piano to Prepare for New Biopic

Daisy Edgar-Jones can do the loco-motion!

On the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet on Tuesday, Edgar-Jones, 24, told E! News' Laverne Cox that she has already learned to play the 1962 Carole King-written classic on the piano as she prepares to portray the iconic singer-songwriter in an upcoming biopic.

"I can now play 'Locomotion' on the piano, which I'm really chuffed about," Edgar-Jones told Cox, when asked about her preparation for the role. "I've just been learning piano, and I mean, I'm such a huge fan of her work and my mum bought me the album when I was young."

"Tapestry [was the] first vinyl I got, so yeah, I'm so honored," the actor added, in reference to 80-year-old King's famed 1971 album.

In December, Variety reported that Edgar-Jones, who is nominated for a Golden Globe award for her performance in Under the Banner of Heaven, has been cast to play King in an upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical Beautiful.

The movie is set to be directed by Lisa Cholodenko, who made 2010's The Kids Are All Right.

"Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger," King told Variety in a statement at the time. "She's a tremendous talent and I know she's going to give a great performance."

The project, with a script by Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg, will be produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman of Playtone and Paul Blake — alongside executive producers Sherry Kondor, Christine Russell, Steven Shareshian and Mike Bosner.

According to Variety, Edgar-Jones' casting comes seven years after Sony got the rights to use King's songs and other material from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which ran on Broadway for five years.

The Broadway musical, which closed in October 2019, capped off with 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances during its run, per Variety. It featured several of King's hits, including those off her record-breaking 1971 LP Tapestry. King has written hits for other artists, including Mariah Carey ("If It's Over"), Aretha Franklin ("[You Make Me Feel Like] A Natural Woman") and others throughout her career.

In 2021, music icon King was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Taylor Swift, who sang a rendition of her classic "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?" at the induction ceremony.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.