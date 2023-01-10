Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas

"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

and
Published on January 10, 2023 09:40 PM
Colin Farrell accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "The Banshees of Inisherin" from Ana de Armas onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas.

"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award.

"I cried myself to sleep the night I saw your film, Blonde. I cried myself to sleep. One thing had to do with the music that played at the moment where the shot opens and just seeing her ankles at the edge of the bed. It messed me up so bad," he said, to laughs around the room, before teasingly telling the audience: "Not a joke, but you're welcome to laugh. It's not my place to say what's appropriate laughter in this world."

The actor, 46, won Tuesday night for his portrayal ofPádraic Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin, beating out Diego Calva (Babylon), Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Adam Driver (White Noise) and Ralph Fiennes (The Menu).

Colin Farrell accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "The Banshees of Inisherin" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

"To work on this film, I never expect films to work or to find an audience and when they do, it's shocking to me," Farrell said in his speech. "I'm horrified by what's happened around Banshees over the last couple of months, in a thrilling kind of way."

Farrell reunites with his In Bruges costar Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin, which follows "two lifelong friends (who) find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them," according to an IMDb synopsis.

Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, the film was nominated a total of eight times at this year's Golden Globes, including for best picture (musical or comedy), best supporting actor (Gleeson, 67, and Barry Keoghan) and best supporting actress (Kerry Condon).

Of Farrell, whom she has known since their teenage years, Condon, 39, told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly in October, "In real life, he's like Prince Charming."

"He's just a gentleman: very kind and just lovely to be around," she added. "He's always asking if you want tea and taking care of you, just lovely. I wouldn't say brotherly, just a gentleman, very well brought up."

Golden Globe Trophy
Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Golden Globes returned to NBC in 2023 after being taken off the air amid controversy about the lack of diversity among its former voting body. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the ceremony.

Among movies, The Banshees of Inisherin led with eight nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six and Babylon and The Fabelmans both with five.

For television, Abbott Elementary had the most with five nominations, followed by The Crown, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus all with four nods each.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

