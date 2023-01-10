Angela Bassett Remembers 'the Light and the Spirit of Chadwick Boseman' in Historic Golden Globes Speech

Angela Bassett shared a heartfelt tribute to her late Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costar Chadwick Boseman while collecting her Golden Globe Award on Tuesday.

Bassett, 64, was named the year's best supporting actress in a drama film for her performance as Queen Ramonda in the Marvel sequel, which was filmed and released after the unexpected 2020 death of its leading man.

Bassett began her acceptance speech: "I've got to find my words, I'm so nervous my heart is just beating."

She continued, "Jan. 22, 1994 I stood on this stage and accepted the Golden Globe for What's Love Got to Do with It. The late Toni Morrison said, 'Your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny.' In order for the destiny to manifest I think that it requires courage to have faith, it requires patience and it requires a true sense of yourself."

"By the grace of God I stand here," she continued. "I stand here grateful for the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving me this honor along with Wakanda Forever. Grateful for my amazing team who every day each and every one of them work along with me and beside me and on my behalf each and every day. Grateful to my family: Courtney B. Vance, Bronwyn and Slater, I love you from the depths of my heart. My mother always said, 'Good things come to those who pray.' I see the truth in that every day as we welcome each new day as a family.

Thanking her Marvel/Disney crew, Bassett said, "Weeping may come in the evening but joy comes in the morning. We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed."

She added, "We were surrounded each and every day by the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman. We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to. We showed the world what Black united leadership [looksl like] beyond, behind and in front of the camera."

She concluded, "To the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing this character and showing so much love. We just made history with this nomination and this award. It belongs to all of us."

The other nominees in the category were Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness) and Carey Mulligan (She Said).

Bassett recently told The New York Times she "could feel the power" in her character's big scenes in Wakanda Forever. She added of her approach to those moments: "You're a vessel. You want to be open. I spent my time here, in my room, going over my scenes. Not hearing any voices or any dialogue coming back to me. It was just me, me, me. ... Because when I get in the moment, I don't want to trip over anything."

"I want to know it in my sleep. I want to be so free that the lines are the least of it," she continued. "Now it's about human connection. I can concentrate on who I'm in the scene with, open up my heart and let them affect me. So anything can happen. And when [director] Ryan [Coogler] wants me to try something different, sometimes I just cock my head and close my eyes and say, 'Talk to me.' It's like when you have coffee and you get down to the grounds. There it is. Let me try that."

Bassett added that she set out to add a "great deal of naturalism and grounding, emotion and passion" to the superhero movie role. She said, "You get the larger-than-life — all that suspension of disbelief. But when it comes to the human element and the heart of the matter, you're going to get a true read on that as well."

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC and Peacock.