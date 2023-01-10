Ke Huy Quan Looks Back on 'Indiana Jones' and Tough Times as a Former Kid Actor amid Emotional Golden Globes Win

Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Brad Pitt, Ke Huy Quan and Eddie Redmayne were all nominated at Tuesday's 2023 Golden Globe Awards

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 08:46 PM
Ke Huy Quan accepts an award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

Ke Huy Quan is having an emotion-filled evening at the Golden Globes.

The star, 51, won best supporting actor on Tuesday for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. This is his first nomination and win.

The other nominees in the category included Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brad Pitt (Babylon) and Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse).

"I was raised to never forget where I came from, to always remember who gave me my first opportunity," Quan said while accepting his honor. "I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you. When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, I felt so very lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder it that was it, if that was just luck."

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Quan admitted he almost gave up on an acting career after finding fame so young.

"For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer — that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I did as a kid," he continued. "Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid. And they gave me an opportunity to try again."

REALTED VIDEO: Harrison Ford Shares Indiana Jones 5 Release Date and First Look During Star Wars Celebration

While fighting back tears, Quan shouted out Everything Everywhere writers and directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. "Thank you so, so much for helping me find my answer. You have given me more than I could have ever hoped."

Quan also recognized his wife, who he referred to as "the most important person in my life." "I love you with all my heart," he said from the podium.

2023 <a href="https://people.com/tag/golden-globe-awards/" data-inlink="true">Golden Globes</a> Portraits
Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock

The actor, known for his childhood roles in Indiana Jones and The Goonies, told PEOPLE in April about his Everything Everywhere role of Waymond Wang, a loving husband who hops through universes trying to help his wife (Michelle Yeoh) save the world.

Ke Huy Quan rollout
MPTV

"When I read the script I thought it was written for me because they are me. I understood every single one of them," he said.

"I don't think I could have played Waymond had you given me the role 10, 15 years ago," he added. "Looking back upon my life, all the highs and lows, I reached deep within me to pour my entire life into these three different characters."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC and Peacock.

Related Articles
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus
'White Lotus,' 'Top Gun 2,' 'Avatar 2' and 'Wednesday' All Land 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
Ke Huy Quan rollout
Why 'Indiana Jones' and 'The Goonies' Kid Star Ke Huy Quan Quit Acting for 20 Years: Inside His Return
2023 Golden Globes Portraits
See Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More Stars in PEOPLE's Golden Globes Portrait Studio
80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Jeff Cohen and Ke Huy Quan attend the premiere of A24's "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
Ke Huy Quan Reveals 'Goonies' Costar Jeff Cohen, Now a Lawyer, Handled His 'Everything Everywhere' Contract
Ashley Butler and Austin Butler
Austin Butler Reveals His Date For the 2023 Golden Globes: His Sister Ashley
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (12876015e) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Ke Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2022
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations
Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan
Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan Among 2023 Golden Globe Awards Presenters
White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
'Wednesday' 's Jenna Ortega and 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
Eddie Redmayne arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images); Julia Roberts attends the World Premiere of "Ticket To Paradise" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 7, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Eddie Redmayne Fanboys Over Julia Roberts at the 2023 Golden Globes: 'I Am Obsessed'
Jean Smart attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Max's "Hacks" at DGA Theater Complex on May 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); Brad Pitt arrives at the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Jean Smart Recalls Costar Brad Pitt Consoling Her About Late Husband: 'He Was Incredibly Kind'
Daisy Edgar-Jones arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Daisy Edgar-Jones is Learning Carole King Songs on the Piano to Prepare for New Biopic
Michelle Yeoh attends the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 15th Annual Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence In Film
Michelle Yeoh Says the 'Older You Get' Hollywood Sees Actresses by Age Rather Than 'Capability'
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
Golden Globe trophies
A Timeline of the Golden Globes Controversy
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan
Harrison Ford Was 'Glad' to Reunite with 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan: 'I'm So Happy for Him'