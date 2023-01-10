Ke Huy Quan Looks Back on 'Indiana Jones' and Tough Times as a Former Kid Actor amid Emotional Golden Globes Win

Ke Huy Quan is having an emotion-filled evening at the Golden Globes.

The star, 51, won best supporting actor on Tuesday for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. This is his first nomination and win.

The other nominees in the category included Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brad Pitt (Babylon) and Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse).

"I was raised to never forget where I came from, to always remember who gave me my first opportunity," Quan said while accepting his honor. "I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you. When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, I felt so very lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder it that was it, if that was just luck."

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Quan admitted he almost gave up on an acting career after finding fame so young.

"For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer — that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I did as a kid," he continued. "Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid. And they gave me an opportunity to try again."

REALTED VIDEO: Harrison Ford Shares Indiana Jones 5 Release Date and First Look During Star Wars Celebration

While fighting back tears, Quan shouted out Everything Everywhere writers and directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. "Thank you so, so much for helping me find my answer. You have given me more than I could have ever hoped."

Quan also recognized his wife, who he referred to as "the most important person in my life." "I love you with all my heart," he said from the podium.

Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock

The actor, known for his childhood roles in Indiana Jones and The Goonies, told PEOPLE in April about his Everything Everywhere role of Waymond Wang, a loving husband who hops through universes trying to help his wife (Michelle Yeoh) save the world.

MPTV

"When I read the script I thought it was written for me because they are me. I understood every single one of them," he said.

"I don't think I could have played Waymond had you given me the role 10, 15 years ago," he added. "Looking back upon my life, all the highs and lows, I reached deep within me to pour my entire life into these three different characters."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC and Peacock.