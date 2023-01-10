The Can't-Miss Moments from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Moving speeches, solid jokes and lots of Rihanna love: everything you missed from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Published on January 10, 2023 11:41 PM
01 of 06

Jerrod Carmichael's Monologue

Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jerrod Carmichael. Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

Host Jerrod Carmichael sat right down to address the elephant in the room: the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity, and the work the organization has (or hasn't) done over the past two years.

"I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here because I'm Black," Carmichael said. He went on to recall how he got the gig, joking, "One minute you're making mint tea at home, the next you're invited to be the Black face of the embattled White organization. Life really comes extra fast, you know?"

02 of 06

Niecy Nash's Love for Rihanna

Niecy Nash Fangirls Over Rihanna at Golden Globes 2023: 'I Dressed Up as You for Halloween'
Niecy Nash; Rihanna. Getty; NBC

Before presenting the award for best television actress musical or comedy at Tuesday's ceremony in Los Angeles, Niecy Nash told Rihanna from the stage, "Rihanna, I love you and I dressed up as you for Halloween. I just had to say that. Had to take my moment."

Later in the show, Billy Porter echoed her sentiment, joking that if he believed in Halloween, he'd have dressed as Rihanna, too.

03 of 06

Ke Huy Quan's Win

Ke Huy Quan accepts an award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

Former child star Ke Huy Quan won best supporting actor for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. This was his first nomination and win.

"When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, I felt so very lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder it that was it, if that was just luck," he said in his moving acceptance speech. "For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer — that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I did as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid. And they gave me an opportunity to try again."

04 of 06

Ryan Murphy's Speech

NBC's 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

In his acceptance speech for the Carol Burnett Award, prolific director and producer Ryan Murphy used his time to recognize some of the stars of his shows, touching on the adversity they'd overcome.

"I never saw a person like me getting an award or a TV show," he said, before honoring Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Niecy Nash, Matt Bomer and Jeremy Pope.

05 of 06

Jennifer Coolidge's Moment

Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

White Lotus winner Jennifer Coolidge gave the people what they wanted: a hilarious speech that morphed into a touching tribute to series creator Mike White.

"If you don't know Mike White, this is something you should know: he's worried about the world, he's worried about people, you're worried about animals," she said as White teared up. "He really is one of the greatest people I've ever met, he gives me so much excitement to be, you make people want to live longer and I didn't."

06 of 06

Eddie Murphy's Honor

Honoree Eddie Murphy accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Eddie Murphy. Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

Tracy Morgan introduced a look back on Eddie Murphy's decades-long career before Jamie Lee Curtis helped him present Murphy with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. After thanking colleagues and loved ones, Murphy joked about the blueprint to success in Hollywood: "It's very simple, just do these three things: Pay your taxes, mind you business — and keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

