The Can't-Miss Moments from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

01 of 06 Jerrod Carmichael's Monologue Jerrod Carmichael. Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Host Jerrod Carmichael sat right down to address the elephant in the room: the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity, and the work the organization has (or hasn't) done over the past two years. "I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here because I'm Black," Carmichael said. He went on to recall how he got the gig, joking, "One minute you're making mint tea at home, the next you're invited to be the Black face of the embattled White organization. Life really comes extra fast, you know?"

02 of 06 Niecy Nash's Love for Rihanna Niecy Nash; Rihanna. Getty; NBC Before presenting the award for best television actress musical or comedy at Tuesday's ceremony in Los Angeles, Niecy Nash told Rihanna from the stage, "Rihanna, I love you and I dressed up as you for Halloween. I just had to say that. Had to take my moment." Later in the show, Billy Porter echoed her sentiment, joking that if he believed in Halloween, he'd have dressed as Rihanna, too.

03 of 06 Ke Huy Quan's Win Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Former child star Ke Huy Quan won best supporting actor for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. This was his first nomination and win. "When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, I felt so very lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder it that was it, if that was just luck," he said in his moving acceptance speech. "For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer — that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I did as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid. And they gave me an opportunity to try again."

04 of 06 Ryan Murphy's Speech Rich Polk/NBC via Getty In his acceptance speech for the Carol Burnett Award, prolific director and producer Ryan Murphy used his time to recognize some of the stars of his shows, touching on the adversity they'd overcome. "I never saw a person like me getting an award or a TV show," he said, before honoring Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Niecy Nash, Matt Bomer and Jeremy Pope.

05 of 06 Jennifer Coolidge's Moment Rich Polk/NBC via Getty White Lotus winner Jennifer Coolidge gave the people what they wanted: a hilarious speech that morphed into a touching tribute to series creator Mike White. "If you don't know Mike White, this is something you should know: he's worried about the world, he's worried about people, you're worried about animals," she said as White teared up. "He really is one of the greatest people I've ever met, he gives me so much excitement to be, you make people want to live longer and I didn't."