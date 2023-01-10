Entertainment Movies Cate Blanchett Wins Best Actress in a Drama at the Golden Globes 2023 Blanchett earned the award for her performance in Tár, and it now marks her fourth victory and 12th nomination at the Golden Globes By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines and Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 10:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Cate Blanchett orchestrated another big win! On Tuesday, the star, 53, won best actress in a drama at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 for her performance in Tár. This is her 12th nomination and fourth win at the Golden Globes. She previously won for her roles in the films Blue Jasmine (2013), I'm Not There (2007), and Elizabeth (1998). According to the presenter for the category Henry Golding, Blanchett was not able to attend the event "because she's on production in the U.K." "We will all accept this award on her behalf," Golding said. The other nominees in the category were Olivia Colman (Empire of Light), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans). Hanna Lassen/Getty Cate Blanchett Did Her Own Orchestra Conducting in TÁR — Not the 'Lip-Syncing Version of It' In Tár, Blanchett plays a fictional world-renowned composer named Lydia Tár, an EGOT winner widely hailed as a genius and trailblazer for women in the industry. However, Lydia's esteemed career goes into free fall after sexual misconduct accusations surface. Blanchett trained with a coach to learn how to actually conduct an orchestra herself rather than rely heavily on movie-making trickery. "I wasn't doing the conducting lip-syncing version of it," she said with a laugh during a press conference at the New York Film Festival in October. "We've all seen those movies about painters, about writers and musicians and go, 'Please, God, don't turn the canvas around because I know that you're not really a painter.' We didn't want to do that version of it," said Blanchett. "It was really important to me ... that we had to be able to truly hold our own with the musicians who were asked to act. As actors we had to become, as close as possible, musicians." Blanchett, who also plays some piano and speaks in German periodically throughout the movie, said she listened to one of the film's pivotal symphonies "inside out" and "nonstop, 24/7 for a year" to prepare. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.