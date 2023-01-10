Cate Blanchett Wins Best Actress in a Drama at the Golden Globes 2023

Cate Blanchett orchestrated another big win!

On Tuesday, the star, 53, won best actress in a drama at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 for her performance in Tár.

This is her 12th nomination and fourth win at the Golden Globes. She previously won for her roles in the films Blue Jasmine (2013), I'm Not There (2007), and Elizabeth (1998).

According to the presenter for the category Henry Golding, Blanchett was not able to attend the event "because she's on production in the U.K."

"We will all accept this award on her behalf," Golding said.

The other nominees in the category were Olivia Colman (Empire of Light), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).

Hanna Lassen/Getty

In Tár, Blanchett plays a fictional world-renowned composer named Lydia Tár, an EGOT winner widely hailed as a genius and trailblazer for women in the industry. However, Lydia's esteemed career goes into free fall after sexual misconduct accusations surface.

Blanchett trained with a coach to learn how to actually conduct an orchestra herself rather than rely heavily on movie-making trickery.

"I wasn't doing the conducting lip-syncing version of it," she said with a laugh during a press conference at the New York Film Festival in October.

"We've all seen those movies about painters, about writers and musicians and go, 'Please, God, don't turn the canvas around because I know that you're not really a painter.' We didn't want to do that version of it," said Blanchett. "It was really important to me ... that we had to be able to truly hold our own with the musicians who were asked to act. As actors we had to become, as close as possible, musicians."

Blanchett, who also plays some piano and speaks in German periodically throughout the movie, said she listened to one of the film's pivotal symphonies "inside out" and "nonstop, 24/7 for a year" to prepare.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.