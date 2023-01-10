Michelle Yeoh Wins Best Actress in a Comedy at Golden Globes 2023: 'Not Letting Go of This'

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress took home her first Golden Globes win on Tuesday

Published on January 10, 2023 09:39 PM
NBC's 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show

Michelle Yeoh is a Golden Globes 2023 winner!

The actress took home the statue for best actress in a comedy at the Golden Globes on Tuesday for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, beating out Margot Robbie (Babylon), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu), Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) and Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris).

"It's been an amazing journey, an incredible fight to be here today," shared Yeoh, 60, while accepting her first nomination and win.

"But I think it's been worth it," she continued. "I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true until I got here because look at this face. I came here and was told, 'You're a minority.' I said I know that's not possible."

"Then along came the best gift, Everything Everywhere All At Once," she continued. As the broadcast began to play her off, she joked, "Shut up, please. I can beat you up okay, I'm dead serious."

The actress took in the moment, closing off the award win by expressing, "This is also for all the shoulders that I stand on, all before me who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with me forward. Thank you for believing in me."

Back in April, Yeoh echoed those feelings while speaking to PEOPLE, expressing, "Every time I make a movie, I hope the audience discovers something new about me."

"What I really enjoyed doing [in Everything Everywhere All at Once] was the physical comedy, which I've not really done before. You've seen me in martial-arts films — I'm always serene. I know exactly what I'm doing. I am the teacher, the mentor. And suddenly in this one, [my character] Evelyn Wang, she knows nothing. She's a very ordinary, aging housewife who's got so many troubles in her head. It was really fun."

She added that she feels encouraged and excited about this time in her career.

"What [is special about] this moment in my career is having so many people who look like me, especially the younger generation [of Asian actors], come up to me and say, 'Finally, I can see myself doing all these kinds of things because you are doing it,'" she said. "We have to stand up for ourselves and be courageous enough to have a voice. We deserve a voice. I think at this point in my career, that is what I'm really enjoying: the fact that we are getting more opportunities and the opportunities we deserve."

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

