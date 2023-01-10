Austin Butler Wishes Fellow Elvis Actor Jacob Elordi 'All the Best' on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet

Austin Butler is sending some love to the next actor who will take on the iconic role of Elvis.

While walking the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet on Tuesday, Butler, 31, extended a kind message to Jacob Elordi, who is set to star as Elvis Presley in writer-director Sofia Coppola's upcoming movie Priscilla.

"I just wish him all the best. We haven't spoken, but I hope he has a great time," said Butler while speaking about the Euphoria actor's, 25, upcoming movie role to Variety.

The upcoming project comes after the box office success of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie, which premiered in June, starring Butler and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla in a story that focused on Tom Hanks as the infamous manager Col. Tom Parker.

The new adaptation will take inspiration from Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

Elordi spoke about being inspired by Elvis in his September 2022 GQ cover story, which noted that the actor bought Peter Guralnick's Elvis biography Last Train to Memphis after seeing the Luhrmann movie's trailer.

Said Elordi, "I was just like, damn, Elvis Presley wanted to be James Dean. He wanted to be Marlon Brando. I've researched almost every actor from that time period, and I passed [Elvis] off as an entertainer and singer. But then he was an actor. I guess, in a way, I'm trying to learn from these people. Because I obviously don't have any friends that have been through the same thing, really, so they're almost like guiding beacons."

After filming for the new movie began in October, Elordi was spotted wearing his version of Elvis's classic attire in Toronto — a white blazer with black trim, a black dress shirt, dark pants, and sunglasses, along with Elvis' famous pompadour hairstyle.

