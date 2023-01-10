Austin Butler Wishes Fellow Elvis Actor Jacob Elordi 'All the Best' on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet

Butler extended his good wishes to the upcoming actor behind the latest adaptation of Elvis' life while walking the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 08:22 PM
Austin Butler arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

Austin Butler is sending some love to the next actor who will take on the iconic role of Elvis.

While walking the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet on Tuesday, Butler, 31, extended a kind message to Jacob Elordi, who is set to star as Elvis Presley in writer-director Sofia Coppola's upcoming movie Priscilla.

"I just wish him all the best. We haven't spoken, but I hope he has a great time," said Butler while speaking about the Euphoria actor's, 25, upcoming movie role to Variety.

The upcoming project comes after the box office success of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie, which premiered in June, starring Butler and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla in a story that focused on Tom Hanks as the infamous manager Col. Tom Parker.

The new adaptation will take inspiration from Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

Elordi spoke about being inspired by Elvis in his September 2022 GQ cover story, which noted that the actor bought Peter Guralnick's Elvis biography Last Train to Memphis after seeing the Luhrmann movie's trailer.

Said Elordi, "I was just like, damn, Elvis Presley wanted to be James Dean. He wanted to be Marlon Brando. I've researched almost every actor from that time period, and I passed [Elvis] off as an entertainer and singer. But then he was an actor. I guess, in a way, I'm trying to learn from these people. Because I obviously don't have any friends that have been through the same thing, really, so they're almost like guiding beacons."

After filming for the new movie began in October, Elordi was spotted wearing his version of Elvis's classic attire in Toronto a white blazer with black trim, a black dress shirt, dark pants, and sunglasses, along with Elvis' famous pompadour hairstyle.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being broadcast live on NBC and Peacock

Related Articles
Jacob Elordi is spotted in character as Elvis on the set of Priscilla biopic in Toronto, Elordi was seen with co-star Cailee Spaeny as they recreated a scene of Elvis and Priscilla walking out of the Palmetto Theatre and getting into Elvis' waiting Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman limousine.
Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny Channel Elvis and Priscilla Presley on Set of Sofia Coppola Movie
JACOB ELORDI
See Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as Elvis and Priscilla Presley on Set of Sofia Coppola Movie
Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny
Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Movie Opposite Cailee Spaeny
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Admits He'd Wake Up in 'Terror' Over 'Daunting' Task of Playing Elvis Presley
Ashley Butler and Austin Butler
Austin Butler Reveals His Date For the 2023 Golden Globes: His Sister Ashley
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - “Egg Drop” – When the eighth-grade science class participates in an egg drop activity, Janine insists her second-grade class joins in. Even when the science teacher and Gregory tell her that her students aren’t ready for physics lessons, Janine is determined to prove them wrong. Then, when Barbara is shocked at the clothing one of her student’s parents wears, she learns to not judge someone solely based on their appearance on “Abbott Elementary,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON
Golden Globe 2023 Winners: Here Is the Full List (Updating Live)
Daisy Edgar-Jones arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Daisy Edgar-Jones is Learning Carole King Songs on the Piano to Prepare for New Biopic
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Says He'd 'Cry Every Night' After Mom's Death: 'Never Experienced Pain Like That Before'
Austin Butler’s Elvis Concerts — Totaling 4 Hours — Will Be Cut Together, Says Baz Luhrmann
Austin Butler's 'Elvis' Concerts — Totaling 4 Hours — Will Be Cut Together, Says Baz Luhrmann
Baz Luhrmann Says ‘I’m Available’ Should Sofia Coppola Have ‘Any Questions’ While Creating Priscilla
Baz Luhrmann Says 'I'm Available' If Sofia Coppola Has 'Any Questions' Making Her Elvis Film
Eddie Redmayne arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images); Julia Roberts attends the World Premiere of "Ticket To Paradise" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 7, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Eddie Redmayne Fanboys Over Julia Roberts at the 2023 Golden Globes: 'I Am Obsessed'
Golden Globe trophies
A Timeline of the Golden Globes Controversy
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
2023 Golden Globe couples
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump, Kisses Tom Pelphrey on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet
James Cameron, Laverne Cox Golden Globes red carpet
Laverne Cox Pitches Herself to James Cameron for 'Avatar' Sequel: 'I Look Good in Blue!'
Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks Pose with a Furry Friend, Plus Hilary Swank, Rupert Grint and More