Austin Butler Gives Sweet Shoutout to 'Once Upon a Time' Costar Brad Pitt at Golden Globes: 'Love You'

Austin Butler is the king of rock 'n' roll — and of the Golden Globes.

At the award show on Tuesday night, Butler, 31, won best actor in a drama for his performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. This is his first Golden Globe win and first nomination.

The other nominees in the category were Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection).

"Oh man, all my words are leaving me," he began his speech. "I just I'm so grateful right now I'm in this room full of my heroes."

Among those heroes includes his former Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood costar Brad Pitt. With that in mind, Butler took a moment to give Pitt, 59, a shoutout.

"Brad, I love you," he said before continuing to acknowledge of industry legends he admires. "Quentin [Tarantino], I printed out the Pulp Fiction script when I was 12. I cannot believe I'm here right now."

Butler then continued to thank those who helped him to get to where he is now, and expressed his gratitude for the other nominees.

"I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I will also say to my fellow nominees, you have turned in the most beautiful, profound work, and I am so honored and proud to be listed among you," he said.

"I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me the experience to take risks and I always knew I would be supported," he said, referencing Elvis director Baz Luhrmann. "Baz Luhrmann, I love you. Thank you for believing in me in those moments that I didn't even believe in myself. I'm so grateful to I also want to thank my dance partner, the greatest dance partner I could have ever hoped for Mr. Tom Hanks, thank you."

Butler then thanked Denzel Washington for his "generosity in championing" him, ultimately placing the call to Lurhmann, 60, to help him get the part. "I'm so grateful for all eternity to you," he added.

After sharing his love for the film's studio and his family, he gave a special shout-out to Presley's former wife Priscilla Presley and daughter Lisa Marie Presley. He then concluded his speech by acknowledging the King, himself.

"Lastly, Elvis Presley, himself, you were an icon and a rebel," Butler said. "And I love you so much."

Back in May, Butler said his transformation into the late music legend was so intense that when he completed filming back in March 2021, he became hospitalized and bedridden for a week. According to British GQ, Butler was diagnosed with a virus that simulates appendicitis.

"The next day I woke up at 4 in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to hospital," he told the magazine. "My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis."

Director Luhrmann, 60, added about Butler's performance, "Look, I've worked with every kind of actor and every kind of performer. And I accept that they have freak-outs, that's okay. But Austin, he doesn't freak out. He has the most polite panic of anyone I've ever met."

Butler also explained the emotional reason he was able to connect to Presley on a deeper level.

"His mother passed away when he was 23, and my mom passed away when I was 23. So when I learned that, it was one of those things where I got chills, and I just thought, 'Okay, I can connect to that,' " he said, later adding, "I've never loved somebody I've never met more than Elvis."

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.