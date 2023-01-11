Entertainment Movies From Rihanna and Angela Bassett's Hang to Ke Huy Quan's Kiss, Epic Photos from Inside the 2023 Golden Globes A lot happened on stage during the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, but it was the moments you didn't see on TV that produced some of the most fun photos By Stephanie Sengwe Published on January 11, 2023 12:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 13 Queen Things Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Angela Bassett and Rihanna have a regal moment inside the Golden Globes on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills. 02 of 13 Cue the Laughs Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are sincerely amused while watching the on-stage action. 03 of 13 Big Hugs Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann share a tight embrace as the former wins a Golden Globe for his performance in Elvis. 04 of 13 Proud Winner Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Ke Huy Quan celebrates backstage after winning the best supporting actor in a motion picture award for Everything Everywhere All at Once. 05 of 13 Cozy Up Todd Williamson/NBC/getty Hacks costars Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart are ready for their close-up. 06 of 13 Winner's Circle Todd Williamson/NBC/getty Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell and Jay Ellis pose backstage with best supporting actress in a television series winner Julia Garner. 07 of 13 Laid Back Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Barry Keoghan strikes an ultra-cool pose on the stage. 08 of 13 Shining Bright Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Britt Lower looks elegant as she makes her way to the Severance table inside the Globes. 09 of 13 Kinky Boots Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Billy Porter playfully shows off his killer silver boots. 10 of 13 Party Time Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Martin McDonagh and Phoebe Waller-Bridge seem ready to get the party started inside the Globes. 11 of 13 Pour It Up Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Henry Winkler and Bob Odenkirk share a laugh during a break in the action. 12 of 13 Face to Face Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Pam & Tommy's Sebastian Stan and Lily James show off their pearly whites. 13 of 13 Dripping in Velvet Christopher Polk/NBC/getty Matt Bomer and Billy Porter complement one another in colorful velvet ensembles.