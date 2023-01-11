From Rihanna and Angela Bassett's Hang to Ke Huy Quan's Kiss, Epic Photos from Inside the 2023 Golden Globes

01 of 13 Queen Things Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Angela Bassett and Rihanna have a regal moment inside the Golden Globes on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills.

02 of 13 Cue the Laughs Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are sincerely amused while watching the on-stage action.

03 of 13 Big Hugs Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann share a tight embrace as the former wins a Golden Globe for his performance in Elvis.

04 of 13 Proud Winner Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Ke Huy Quan celebrates backstage after winning the best supporting actor in a motion picture award for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

05 of 13 Cozy Up Todd Williamson/NBC/getty Hacks costars Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart are ready for their close-up.

06 of 13 Winner's Circle Todd Williamson/NBC/getty Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell and Jay Ellis pose backstage with best supporting actress in a television series winner Julia Garner.

07 of 13 Laid Back Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Barry Keoghan strikes an ultra-cool pose on the stage.

08 of 13 Shining Bright Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Britt Lower looks elegant as she makes her way to the Severance table inside the Globes.

09 of 13 Kinky Boots Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Billy Porter playfully shows off his killer silver boots.

10 of 13 Party Time Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Martin McDonagh and Phoebe Waller-Bridge seem ready to get the party started inside the Globes.

11 of 13 Pour It Up Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Henry Winkler and Bob Odenkirk share a laugh during a break in the action.

12 of 13 Face to Face Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Pam & Tommy's Sebastian Stan and Lily James show off their pearly whites.