From Rihanna and Angela Bassett's Hang to Ke Huy Quan's Kiss, Epic Photos from Inside the 2023 Golden Globes

A lot happened on stage during the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, but it was the moments you didn't see on TV that produced some of the most fun photos

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on January 11, 2023 12:00 AM
01 of 13

Queen Things

2023 Golden Globes inside show
Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Angela Bassett and Rihanna have a regal moment inside the Golden Globes on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills.

02 of 13

Cue the Laughs

2023 Golden Globes inside show
Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are sincerely amused while watching the on-stage action.

03 of 13

Big Hugs

2023 Golden Globes inside show
Rich Polk/NBC/Getty

Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann share a tight embrace as the former wins a Golden Globe for his performance in Elvis.

04 of 13

Proud Winner

2023 Golden Globes inside show
Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Ke Huy Quan celebrates backstage after winning the best supporting actor in a motion picture award for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

05 of 13

Cozy Up

2023 Golden Globes inside show
Todd Williamson/NBC/getty

Hacks costars Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart are ready for their close-up.

06 of 13

Winner's Circle

2023 Golden Globes inside show
Todd Williamson/NBC/getty

Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell and Jay Ellis pose backstage with best supporting actress in a television series winner Julia Garner.

07 of 13

Laid Back

2023 Golden Globes inside show
Rich Polk/NBC/Getty

Barry Keoghan strikes an ultra-cool pose on the stage.

08 of 13

Shining Bright

2023 Golden Globes inside show
Rich Polk/NBC/Getty

Britt Lower looks elegant as she makes her way to the Severance table inside the Globes.

09 of 13

Kinky Boots

2023 Golden Globes inside show
Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Billy Porter playfully shows off his killer silver boots.

10 of 13

Party Time

2023 Golden Globes inside show
Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Martin McDonagh and Phoebe Waller-Bridge seem ready to get the party started inside the Globes.

11 of 13

Pour It Up

2023 Golden Globes inside show
Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Henry Winkler and Bob Odenkirk share a laugh during a break in the action.

12 of 13

Face to Face

2023 Golden Globes inside show
Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Pam & Tommy's Sebastian Stan and Lily James show off their pearly whites.

13 of 13

Dripping in Velvet

2023 Golden Globes inside show
Christopher Polk/NBC/getty

Matt Bomer and Billy Porter complement one another in colorful velvet ensembles.

Related Articles
Viola Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Viola Davis Accessorizes Blue Golden Globes Gown with 'Brilliant' Glam and Lots of Bling
NBC's 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Selena Gomez Brings Little Sister as Her Golden Globes Date — and She's Carrying a $4K Prada Purse
Emma D’Arcy, Miguel Sapochnik, and Milly Alcock accept the Best Television Series – Drama award for "House of the Dragon" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'House of the Dragon' Director Appreciates HBO Letting Him Take on 'GoT' as Prequel Wins at Golden Globes
Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
The Can't-Miss Moments from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Quinta Brunson accepts the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Quinta Brunson Name-Checks Influencers While Accepting 'Abbott Elementary' 's Golden Globe: 'Hey, Brad Pitt'
Honoree Eddie Murphy accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Eddie Murphy Jokes About the Will Smith Oscars Slap as He's Honored at 2023 Golden Globes
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
'Yellowstone' 's Kevin Costner Named the 2023 Golden Globes' Best Actor in a Drama Series
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Mike White accepts the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
'White Lotus' ' Mike White Was 'Too Drunk' for Planned Globes Speech But 'Would Take a Bullet' for Cast
Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Coolidge Gets Bleeped, Standing Ovation and Brings Mike White to Tears at Golden Globes
Amanda Seyfried attends 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7, 2022 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried Wins Best Limited Series Actress at the 2023 Golden Globes for 'The Dropout'
Evan Peters accepts the Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Evan Peters Wins Golden Globe for 'Dahmer' : 'I Sincerely Hope Some Good Came Out of It'
Paul Walter Hauser accepts the Best Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Black Bird" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Golden Globe Winner Paul Walter Hauser Leads Rousing Tribute to Late 'Black Bird' Costar Ray Liotta
Michelle Yeoh at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michelle Yeoh Takes Home Her First Golden Globe in a Crystal-Covered Armani Privé Gown
Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California., Actor Austin Butler arrives at the world premiere of "Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh!" at the Westside Pavillion on December 2, 2008 in Westwood, California.
See Former Child Stars Who Won Big at the 2023 Golden Globes (Austin Butler! Ke Huy Quan!) Then and Now
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
Austin Butler Says He Doesn't Think He Still Talks Like Elvis, but 'I'm Sure There's Pieces of Him in My DNA'
Steven Spielberg accepts the Best Director award for "The Fabelmans" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Steven Spielberg Says His Late Mother Is 'Kvelling' Over His Golden Globes 2023 Win for 'Fabelmans'