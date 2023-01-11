Inside the 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty, Where the Fun Lasted All Night Long

After the show, celebs like Jennifer Coolidge, Donald Glover and Quinta Brunson kicked back at the 80th Annual Golden Globes After Party Powered by Billboard at the Beverly Hilton in L.A.

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Published on January 11, 2023 08:58 AM
01 of 21

Jennifer Coolidge, Mike White & Heidi Klum

Jennifer Coolidge, Mike White and Heidi Klum at the 80th Golden Globes Viewing and After Party Powered By Billboard
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images
02 of 21

Adam & Naomi Scott

Adam Scott and Naomi Scott at the 80th Golden Globes After Party Powered By Billboard
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images
03 of 21

Donald Glover

Donald Glover attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards HFPA/Billboard Party
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
04 of 21

Bob Odenkirk, Peter Gould & Rhea Seehorn

Bob Odenkirk, Peter Gould, and Rhea Seehorn at the 80th Golden Globes After Party Powered By Billboard
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images
05 of 21

Evan Peters

Evan Peters at the 80th Golden Globes After Party Powered By Billboard
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
06 of 21

Greg Tarzan Davis, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell & Lewis Pullman

Greg Tarzan Davis, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell and Lewis Pullman Billboard Golden Globes Party
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
07 of 21

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson at the 80th Golden Globes Viewing and After Party Powered By Billboard
Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images
08 of 21

Ivy-Victoria Maurice & Sheryl Lee Ralph

Ivy-Victoria Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 80th Golden Globes After Party Powered By Billboard
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
09 of 21

Janelle James & Colman Domingo

Janelle James and Colman Domingo at the 80th Golden Globes After Party Powered By Billboard
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
10 of 21

Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer at the 80th Golden Globes After Party Powered By Billboard
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
11 of 21

Ke Huy Quan & Evan Peters

Ke Huy Quan and Evan Peters at the 80th Golden Globes Viewing and After Party Powered By Billboard
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images
12 of 21

Mike White

Mike White at the engraving table at the 80th Golden Globes Viewing and After Party Powered By Billboard
Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images
13 of 21

Paul Walter Hauser

Paul Walter Hauser poses with his Golden Globe at the engraving table at the 80th Golden Globes Viewing and After Party Powered By Billboard
Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images
14 of 21

Reece Feldman & Jenna Ortega

Reece Feldman, guest and Jenna Ortega at the 80th Golden Globes After Party Powered By Billboard
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
15 of 21

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams at the 80th Golden Globes Viewing and After Party Powered By Billboard
Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images
16 of 21

Hannah Einbinder, Mark Indelicato, Carl Clemons-Hopkins & Megan Stalter

Hannah Einbinder, Mark Indelicato, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Megan Stalter Billboard Golden Globes Party
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
17 of 21

Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller

Seth Rogan and Lauren Miller at the 80th Golden Globes After Party Powered By Billboard
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
18 of 21

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge at the 80th Golden Globes Viewing and After Party Powered By Billboard
Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images
19 of 21

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White at the engraving table at the 80th Golden Globes Viewing and After Party Powered By Billboard
Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images
20 of 21

Justin Hurwitz

Justin Hurwitz poses with his Golden Globe at the 80th Golden Globes Viewing and After Party Powered By Billboard
Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images
21 of 21

Megan Stalter, Paul W. Downs & Hannah Einbinder

Megan Stalter, Paul W. Downs and Hannah Einbinder at the 80th Golden Globes Viewing and After Party Powered By Billboard
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images
