Inside the 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty, Where the Fun Lasted All Night Long After the show, celebs like Jennifer Coolidge, Donald Glover and Quinta Brunson kicked back at the 80th Annual Golden Globes After Party Powered by Billboard at the Beverly Hilton in L.A. Published on January 11, 2023 08:58 AM 01 of 21 Jennifer Coolidge, Mike White & Heidi Klum Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images 02 of 21 Adam & Naomi Scott Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images 03 of 21 Donald Glover Emma McIntyre/Getty Images 04 of 21 Bob Odenkirk, Peter Gould & Rhea Seehorn Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images 05 of 21 Evan Peters Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images 06 of 21 Greg Tarzan Davis, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell & Lewis Pullman Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock 07 of 21 Quinta Brunson Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images 08 of 21 Ivy-Victoria Maurice & Sheryl Lee Ralph Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images 09 of 21 Janelle James & Colman Domingo Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images 10 of 21 Nicole Byer Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images 11 of 21 Ke Huy Quan & Evan Peters Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images 12 of 21 Mike White Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images 13 of 21 Paul Walter Hauser Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images 14 of 21 Reece Feldman & Jenna Ortega Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images 15 of 21 Tyler James Williams Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images 16 of 21 Hannah Einbinder, Mark Indelicato, Carl Clemons-Hopkins & Megan Stalter Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock 17 of 21 Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images 18 of 21 Jennifer Coolidge Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images 19 of 21 Jeremy Allen White Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images 20 of 21 Justin Hurwitz Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images 21 of 21 Megan Stalter, Paul W. Downs & Hannah Einbinder Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images