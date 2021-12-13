Golden Globe 2022 Nominations: See the Full List

The 79th annual Golden Globe Award winners will be announced Sunday, Jan. 9, though the ceremony will not be televised on NBC due to recent controversy

Though this year's event won't be televised, the 2022 Golden Globes are pushing forward.

On Monday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the movies and television shows nominated for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. Snoop Dogg helped announce the nominees.

This comes after NBC said back in May that it would not broadcast the awards show due to outrage sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé that said there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)

The HFPA has since made updates and revisions to become more inclusive after it faced boycotts among Hollywood: Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson were among several stars who spoke out against the HFPA, with Cruise, 59, even returning all three of his Golden Globe Awards.

"Over the last eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled their bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more," a press release for the awards show said. "Recently, the HFPA admitted their largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters."

Submissions were not required for award consideration this year. The winners will be announced on Sunday, Jan. 9, though it's unclear what the ceremony will be like and where it will air.

Read on for this year's nominations. (This list is being updated live. Check back for updates.)

Best television series — musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Best actor in a television series — drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Best actress in a miniseries or television film

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best actor in a miniseries or television film

Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Best television series — drama

Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Best actress in a television series — drama

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

Best motion picture — drama

Best director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Other Woman

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villenueve, Dune

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Best actor in a motion picture — drama

Best original score

Best actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film

Best miniseries or television film

Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film

Best actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Best motion picture — foreign language

Best motion picture — animated