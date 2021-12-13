Golden Globe 2022 Nominations: See the Full List
The 79th annual Golden Globe Award winners will be announced Sunday, Jan. 9, though the ceremony will not be televised on NBC due to recent controversy
Though this year's event won't be televised, the 2022 Golden Globes are pushing forward.
On Monday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the movies and television shows nominated for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. Snoop Dogg helped announce the nominees.
This comes after NBC said back in May that it would not broadcast the awards show due to outrage sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé that said there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)
The HFPA has since made updates and revisions to become more inclusive after it faced boycotts among Hollywood: Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson were among several stars who spoke out against the HFPA, with Cruise, 59, even returning all three of his Golden Globe Awards.
"Over the last eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled their bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more," a press release for the awards show said. "Recently, the HFPA admitted their largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters."
Submissions were not required for award consideration this year. The winners will be announced on Sunday, Jan. 9, though it's unclear what the ceremony will be like and where it will air.
Read on for this year's nominations. (This list is being updated live. Check back for updates.)
Best television series — musical or comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
Best actor in a television series — drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Best actress in a miniseries or television film
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best actor in a miniseries or television film
Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Best television series — drama
Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Best actress in a television series — drama
Best actress in a motion picture — drama
Best motion picture — drama
Best director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Other Woman
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villenueve, Dune
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Best actor in a motion picture — drama
Best original score
Best actor in a television series — musical or comedy
Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film
Best miniseries or television film
Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film
Best actress in a television series — musical or comedy
Best motion picture — foreign language
Best motion picture — animated
Best original song