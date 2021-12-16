Does Hollywood Care About the Golden Globes Anymore? 'Feels as If They're Not Even Happening'

The Golden Globes will look very different next year.

On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association formally announced the nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards, recognizing film and television from the past year.

This came after NBC said back in May that it would not broadcast the 2022 awards show due to outrage sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé, which reported that there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)

The HFPA has since made updates and revisions to become more inclusive after it faced boycotts among Hollywood, including Tom Cruise returning all three of his Golden Globe trophies due to the controversy.

In a press release about Monday's nominations, the organization said, "Over the last eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled their bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more. Recently, the HFPA admitted their largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters."

After the nominees were unveiled, however, Hollywood remained mostly silent, with only a few stars reacting to the announcement like in years past. Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain and Cynthia Erivo were among the select nominees to publicly acknowledge their nominations. This year, submissions were not required for award consideration.

Multiple reps for actors and filmmakers nominated by the Golden Globes this year declined to comment to PEOPLE.

One industry source tells PEOPLE, "From a network perspective, nobody knows what to do about the Globes and a lot of people are still undecided because there's still a bit of time to make a decision. But it feels as if they're not even happening."

Another industry source adds, "There's been no communication or excitement about attending. It seems like a lot of people won't be going. People really don't know what to do."

Pose co-creator Steven Canals tweeted about the show's recognition (three nominations, including best drama series) in the context of the HFPA's controversy.

"This affirmation is bittersweet. They'll likely be the last of our recognition for the final season. And it comes from an organization that hasn't always been inclusive of the folks centered on our show," wrote Canals. "Hoping these nominations mean the HFPA is making an intentional effort to address the criticism they've received in recent past, and we'll continue to see acknowledgment and recognition of all the incredible work being produced by BIPOC & LGBTQ+ people."

The winners will be announced in some capacity on Sunday, Jan. 9, though it's unclear what the ceremony will be like and where it will air. That is the same night the 2022 Critics Choice Awards will broadcast its ceremony, live on The CW and TBS. (That awards show also announced their nominations on Monday morning.)