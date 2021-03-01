Tracy Morgan Apologizes for Mistakenly Announcing Soul as 'Sal' at Golden Globes

The comedian presented the animated Pixar movie with the award at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday

Tracy Morgan regrets his error.

The actor and comedian, 52, presented Soul with the best original score honor at Sunday's 2021 Golden Globes, but when he announced the winner, it sounded like he said "Sal" instead of the actual title. Morgan apologized on Twitter.



"Sorry SOUL. I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!!" the 30 Rock star tweeted Sunday.

Soul co-director Kemp Powers took the flub in stride. "Congrats to @JonBatiste @trent_reznor #atticusross for your much-deserved win for best score!" he tweeted Sunday. "Your music is a huge part of what makes SAL so special!"

Soul — composed by Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — beat out Mank (also composed by Reznor, 55, and Ross, 53), The Midnight Sky, News of the World and Tenet for the honor. Reznor joked in his acceptance speech that the animated movie, which spotlights jazz music, is the first film he's scored that he could show his children.

The Pixar movie additionally picked up the best animated feature film award over The Croods: A New Age, Onward, Over the Moon and Wolfwalkers. The victory made co-director Powers the first debut Black filmmaker to win the category and the second Black director to ever win best animated feature film, according to Variety.

Image zoom Pixar's Soul | Credit: Disney/Pixar

Powers, 48, added on Twitter that the win left him "speechless." "Congrats to our entire #PixarSoul team for tonight's Golden Globe win!" he wrote.

Soul marks the first Pixar movie to feature a Black protagonist (voiced by Jamie Foxx) and the first feature-length Pixar film to star a predominantly Black voice cast, rounded out by Angela Bassett, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad and Questlove.

