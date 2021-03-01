Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Slam Sia's Music for Casting Controversy at Golden Globes: 'Floparooni'

The film earned two nominations, one for best motion picture and another for best actress for Kate Hudson

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler didn't hold back when it came to discussing this year's nominees at the 2021 Golden Globes — especially Sia's Music.

The two hosts slammed the film, which is nominated for best motion picture, calling it a "floparooni" and referencing the film's controversial casting decision.

"Sia's controversial film music is nominated for best international floparooni," said Fey. "I don't want to get into it guys but it's real problematic and Twitter is saying it's the most offensive casting since Kate Hudson was the weight watcher's spokesperson."

The movie, which marks Sia's directorial debut, initially received backlash after the trailer showed the Grammy winner's frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler playing the role of a teenager with autism.

Despite the controversy, the film earned two nominations, one for best motion picture and another for best actress for Hudson.

Shortly after the Golden Globe nominations were announced, Sia apologized for a scene in the movie in which Ziegler's character is restrained in a way that can be dangerous to people with autism.

She said she will be editing the movie's content and adding a statement to the beginning of the film. The singer has since deleted the tweets that were captured by The Daily Mail.

"I promise, have been listening. The motion picture MUSIC will, moving forward, have this warning at the head of the movie," she wrote, before sharing the full statement: "MUSIC in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people. There are autistic occupational therapists that specialize in sensory processing who can be consulted to explain safe ways to provide proprioceptive, deep-pressure feedback to help w meltdown safety."

The musical film stars Hudson as Zu, a recently sober drug dealer who suddenly becomes the guardian of her younger sister named Music (Ziegler), a special-needs teen who communicates through a device that speaks for her, and who always listens to music via large headphones.

Hudson also addressed the ongoing criticism, saying that whole the film was made with "love and sensitivity," she feels "terrible" and is "listening."

"I think when people see the film, that they will see the amount of love and sensitivity that was put into it," Hudson told recently Jimmy Kimmel when asked about the backlash surrounding Music. "But it is an important conversation to have, not just about this movie, but as a whole — about representation."

"For me, when I hear that there's anybody that feels left out I feel terrible," she continued. "It's an ongoing and important dialogue to be had, about neurotypical actors portraying neurodivergent characters. It is an important one to have with people with experts and who know how to engage in the conversation. I encourage it, truly. I think that it's important to say that we are listening."