Golden Globes 2021: The Complete Winners List
Here are the winners of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, airing live on NBC
The 2021 Golden Globe Awards are in full swing with lots of stars seeing gold!
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting this year's ceremony where Jane Fonda will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and prolific television writer and producer Norman Lear will be the third-ever recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.
Keep checking back throughout the telecast to stay updated on the winners, decided upon by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Best television series — musical or comedy
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek [WINNER]
Ted Lasso
Emily in Paris
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
Palm Springs
Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Music
The Prom
Hamilton
Best actor in a television series — drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown [WINNER]
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Olivia Colman, The Father
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best actress in a miniseries or television film
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Best actor in a miniseries or television film
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True [WINNER]
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Best actor in a motion picture — comedy or musical
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, Personal History of David Copperfield
Best actress in a motion picture — comedy or musical
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot [WINNER]
Maria Bakalova, Borat: Subsequent Movie Film
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Best actress in a television series — drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown [WINNER]
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best actress in a motion picture — drama
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best motion picture — drama
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Father
Mank
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Regina King, One Night in Miami
David Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah [WINNER]
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Best actor in a motion picture — drama
Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best original score
Soul [WINNER]
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul
Best actor in a television series — comedy or musical
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso [WINNER]
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best miniseries or television film
The Queen's Gambit
Normal People
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film
John Boyega, Small Axe [WINNER]
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Best actress in a television series — comedy or musical
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek [WINNER]
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Best motion picture — foreign language
La Llorona
Another Round
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Best motion picture — animated
Soul [WINNER]
Onward
Over the Moon
Wolfwalkers
The Croods: A New Age
Best original song
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami
"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead [WINNER]
"Tigress & Tweed," The United States v. Billie Holiday
The 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards are airing live on NBC from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET