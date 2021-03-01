The star beat out James Corden, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dev Patel and Andy Samberg to win best actor in a musical or comedy at the 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards

Sacha Baron Cohen Thanks Bodyguard Who Saved Him from 'Getting Shot Twice' While Filming Borat 2

Very nice! Sacha Baron Cohen won best actor in a musical or comedy for his starring role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

"Hold on. Donald Trump is contesting the result," Cohen, 49, joked while virtually accepting the honor next to wife Isla Fisher. "He's claiming that a lot of dead people voted, which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA."

Cohen went on to thank the people who kept him safe while filming the award-winning mockumentary.



"To the field team who literally risked their lives," he continued. "And most thanks of all to my bodyguard, who stopped me [from] getting shot twice. You know who you are, and you know I'm not allowed to say your name, but thank you."

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm marked the British actor's return to the character, a journalist from Kazakhstan, after 14 years. This time around, Borat traveled to the United States once more to deliver a gift to Vice President Mike Pence in an attempt to repair Kazakhstan's reputation. Cohen felt compelled to bring Boart out of retirement ahead of the 2020 election.

"I felt democracy was in peril," he told Variety. "I felt people's lives were in peril."

The sequel covers white supremacy, anti-Semitism and pro-life ideals in America, as well as and the COVID-19 pandemic and the dangers of the online spread of misinformation.

The movie's most controversial scene involves Rudy Giuliani meeting with Borat's teenage daughter (played by Maria Bakalova) in a hotel suite when she posed as a journalist interviewing the former New York City mayor. After their interview, she and Giuliani, 76, make their way into the bedroom for a drink. He pats her lower back and she tries to take his microphone off. Then, Giuliani leans back onto the bed and appears to put his hand down the front of his pants.

Giuliani has denied he was doing anything inappropriate in the shot, claiming he was just adjusting his shirt.

Thanks to new leadership in the White House — and the horror of being chased, sued and nearly arrested during the filming process — Cohen plans to put Borat away for now. "At some point, your luck runs out. And so I never wanted to do this stuff again," he told NPR. "I can't."