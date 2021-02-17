The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock

Renée Zellweger, Awkwafina, Kristen Wiig and More to Present at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes' presenting lineup has never been more star-studded!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Renée Zellweger, Awkwafina, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, Joaquin Phoenix and Cynthia Erivo are set to present at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Zellweger, 51, and Phoenix, 46, both won Golden Globes in 2020 for their roles in Judy and Joker, respectively. The two went on to nab Oscars soon after.

Awkwafina, 32, currently stars in the dark comedy Breaking News in Yuba County, while Wiig, 47, and Mumulo's hit new comedy, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is currently on VOD. Erivo, 34, stars as Aretha Franklin in NatGeo's latest season of Genius.

The Golden Globe nominations were announced earlier this month with David Fincher's Netflix drama Mank receiving the most nominations out of any film with six nods. Another Netflix film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, followed closely behind with five nominations.

In the TV category, The Crown and Schitt's Creek received the most nominations with six and five nods, respectively.

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for best actor in a motion picture—drama for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

In the best director category, three out of the five nominations went to female directors: Chloé Zhao for Nomadland, Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman and Regina King for One Night in Miami, joining David Fincher (Mank) and Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7).