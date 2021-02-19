The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock

Kyra Sedgwick, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas and More to Present at 2021 Golden Globes

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards are shaping up to be one very star-studded night.

Bacon, 62 — a Golden Globe Award winner and three-time nominee — will be joined by his Golden Globe Award-winning and nine-time nominee wife, Sedgwick, 55, to present from The Beverly Hilton Ballroom in Los Angeles.

There, they will be joined by This Is Us stars: Watson, 39, and Golden Globe Award winner and two-time nominee Brown, 44.

Meanwhile, Douglas, 76 — who has won three Golden Globe Awards and is a ten-time nominee — will present from The Rainbow Room in New York with his two-time Golden Globe Award nominee wife, Zeta-Jones, 51.

The Golden Globe nominations were announced earlier this month with David Fincher's Netflix drama Mank receiving the most nominations out of any film with six nods. Another Netflix film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, followed closely behind with five nominations.

In the TV category, The Crown and Schitt's Creek received the most nominations with six and five nods, respectively.

In the best director category, three out of the five nominations went to female directors: Chloé Zhao for Nomadland, Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman and Regina King for One Night in Miami, joining David Fincher (Mank) and Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7).

Zellweger, 51, and Phoenix, 46, both won Golden Globes in 2020 for their roles in Judy and Joker, respectively. The two went on to nab Oscars soon after.

Awkwafina, 32, currently stars in the dark comedy Breaking News in Yuba County, while Wiig, 47, and Mumulo's hit new comedy, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is currently on VOD.

Erivo, 34, stars as Aretha Franklin in NatGeo's latest season of Genius.