Kate Hudson Recounts Being Interviewed by Beyoncé on the Golden Globes Red Carpet 20 Years Ago

The "Single Ladies" singer interviewed the actress the night Kate Hudson won her first Golden Globe award, for Almost Famous

Kate Hudson threw it back to her first Golden Globe win on Sunday.

The 41-year-old star, nominated at the 2021 Golden Globes for best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy for her role in Music, spoke with Giuliana Rancic during the E! Live from the Red Carpet preshow about winning her first Globe in 2001. That year, she nabbed the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture honor for Almost Famous.

"What I remember was Beyoncé. She actually interviewed me and my ex-husband on the carpet," Hudson said, referring to her first husband Chris Robinson. "And I remember looking at her going, 'This is the most stunning woman I've ever seen.' And I'm sort of like, I wish I could see that back."

Beyoncé, 39, conducted red carpet interviews for MTV News that year. Hudson called her experience at the 2001 Golden Globe Awards for Almost Famous "a dream."

"I was 21 years old and it was a whirlwind of a time for me," Hudson continued of her experience. "I loved being a part of that movie. It was a really special movie for all of us."

This year, the mother of three celebrated at home with her family. "I realized I haven't done this in a year and a half almost, put a gown on, a dress," she continued. "It was fun for all of us. It's fun."

Though Hudson admitted that a certain sense of excitement that comes up with attending awards shows in person that's missing in 2021.

"There is that moment, though, when you do awards ceremonies, and you get in the car and everybody's waving and going 'okay.' And then you get to the carpet," she said. "There's a sort of adrenaline. And I do feel like because I've got a big family — my mom and my dad are here, my kids are here — everybody's sort of, we're trying to really kind of bring the celebratory feeling to it. And hopefully … and so it's just, it's fun. I think we should do this more often."