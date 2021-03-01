Jodie Foster Says She 'Did Not' Set Up The Mauritanian Costar Shailene Woodley with Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday night, Foster accepted the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture — drama, at the 2021 Golden Globes for her turn in The Mauritanian. During her acceptance speech, she made sure to praise her costars in the film, which includes Woodley, and later thanked Woodley's fiancé, Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers. (Her shout-out to the star athlete, 37, comes after he thanked Foster, 58, for her support in February while accepting the NFL MVP award.)

Speaking to press after receiving her Golden Globe, Foster shut-down rumors that she had set up Woodley, 29, and Rodgers — who confirmed their engagement earlier this year.

"She's the best," Foster said of Woodley. "I did not set up Shailene and Aaron, I have never met Aaron Rodgers. But it is possible that I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers and sometimes I can talk a little bit too much about that so, of course, Shailene was very aware of my enthusiasm for the team."

The actress explained in the Globes press room that her relationship with Rodgers is solely based on her love for the Wisconsin team, and developed outside of his romance with her costar. She also joked that she and Rodgers are now in "competition" over who is the real MVP.

"I just got a very cute video from Aaron Rodgers, where he says he's going to get me back," she said to press at the Golden Globes. "So I'm looking forward to this. We'll see who wins."

Foster previously spoke about Woodley and Rodgers' engagement while appearing on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month. The Panic Room star joked at the time that her love for the Packers may have influenced Woodley.

"I don't know if that's a coincidence," Foster said of Woodley's engagement. "We spent a lot of time on The Mauritanian together in a little tent with a little air conditioning spitting at us, talking about our lives and recipes and people we hate and things like that."

"And the Green Bay Packers," noted Jimmy Kimmel, to which Foster responded, "And the Green Bay Packers somehow came up!"

Foster stars as defense attorney Nancy Hollander in The Mauritanian, while Woodley plays her associate, Teri Duncan. The film is based on the 2015 memoir Guantánamo Diary by Mohamedou Ould Salahi.

Foster told PEOPLE that her Golden Globe win on Sunday night was "the most surprising one I've ever had in my whole life."