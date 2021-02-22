Golden Globes Inviting Limited Number of Frontline and Essential Workers to Be Live Audience at 2021 Show

In recognition of the show's philanthropic partnership with Feeding America, a select number of food bank workers will also be selected to attend the bicoastal event

The Golden Globes are showing their appreciation for frontline workers.



For the first time ever, the annual awards show will be inviting a limited number of frontline and essential workers to attend this year's event, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.



In recognition of the Globes' philanthropic partnership with Feeding America, a select number of food bank workers will also be selected to attend the bicoastal event — which for the first time will be broadcast live coast-to-coast on Feb. 28 from both the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Los Angeles and New York City's Rainbow Room.

All audience members will be tested for COVID-19 in advance and undergo health screenings and temperature checks before entering either venue. Inside, social distancing guidelines will be in place and only guests from the same household will be seated together.



Additionally, all production staff, crew and artists will be required to undergo daily health screenings and temperature checks prior to the event.

In order to ensure the health and safety of all involved, rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced, which are approved by unions with guidance from state and local government. With the exception of artists speaking on stage during the award show, everyone there will be required to wear face masks stay socially distanced at all times.

There will also be COVID-19 compliance officers on-site to ensure all safety measures are followed.

As previously announced, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to return as hosts.