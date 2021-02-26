The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on Feb. 28 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC

Everything to Know About the 2021 Golden Globes: How to Watch, Who’s Nominated and More!

The Golden Globes are fast-approaching, kicking off the 2021 awards season in full swing!

Here's everything you need to know about this year's edition of the popular awards show, which airs Sunday Feb. 28 on NBC.

How to Watch

Hosted on opposite coasts by Globes veterans Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and will also be available to livestream on NBC's website with a TV provider log-in.

For those who don't have live TV, the ceremony will be available to watch on the Roku Channel, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV.

E! will also be hosting its annual pre-show Countdown to the Red Carpet, while the HFPA and Dick Clark Productions will be hosting its pre-show, hosted by Sofia Carson and Zuri Hall, on the Golden Globes Twitter account starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

NBC will air its Golden Globes Pre-Show at 7 p.m. ET, hosted by Jane Lynch and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Who's Nominated

The Golden Globes, voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, made history this year by nominating the most female filmmakers to date in its directing category: Chloé Zhao, Regina King and Emerald Fennell.

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, while his costar, Viola Davis, was also nominated for her role in the Netflix movie.

Emily in Paris surprised by receiving a nod in the best television series—musical or comedy category as well as a nomination for series star Lily Collins for best actress in a television series—comedy or musical.

Fennell's buzz-worthy Promising Young Woman also received several nominations, including for best director, best motion picture—drama and best actress in a motion picture—drama for Carey Mulligan.

Who Is Presenting

Other presenters include Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, Kenan Thompson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Bryce Dallas Howard, Christopher Meloni, Rosie Perez, Christian Slater, Angela Bassett, Laura Dern, Salma Hayek and Jamie Lee Curtis.