History-Making Golden Globe Nominee Chloé Zhao: Her Flourishing Career in Photos

The movie broke open the film festival floodgates with a slew of nominations and awards, including best film at the National Society of Film Critics Awards and best feature at the Gotham Awards. Zhao also received the coveted Art Cinema award following the premiere at the Director’s Fortnight selection at the Cannes Film Festival.

Zhao explained why she centered her story on Jandreau in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair.

“A lot of sports movies are about people who, in the end, win the game," Zhao told the outlet. “In the case of rodeo and Brady, the chance of him returning is very slim. But not a day goes by that this man has given up on the rodeo or continued to live in a way where he could be close to these animals."

"I really wanted to make a film that celebrates that, celebrates those who stay on the reservation, who make the tough choices in life, who keep going," she continued. "I don’t think our culture celebrates that enough.”