Borat 2 Babysitter Jeanise Jones Makes Surprise Appearance at Golden Globes

The grandmother of six became the breakout star of the sequel as the babysitter of Borat's daughter Tutar

The Golden Globes welcomed a "very nice" surprise guest during Sunday's broadcast!

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm breakout star Jeanise Jones made a virtual appearance during the awards show to introduce the nominated film, which later took home best picture musical or comedy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jones, who stars in the film as the babysitter to Borat's daughter Tutar, played by Maria Bakalova, joined the NBC broadcast from the inside of a church. The grandmother of six was seen wearing a sheer black dress adorned with sequins during her appearance.

"A year ago I was a grandmother here in Oklahoma, and active in my church, then a man named Borat asked me to babysit his 15-year-old daughter," Jones said. "I did my best to teach her that here in America, women can be anything they want to be."

In the comedy, Jones thought Tutar was a real 15-year-old girl in danger of being married off to an older man and did her best to reassure the young girl that she didn't have to do what her father, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, wanted.

While not much is know about Jones, fans have since learned that she didn't know she was taking part in the movie and instead had been recruited to star in a documentary. The revelation came from her pastor Derrick Scobey, who revealed in a GoFundMe that Jones was found through a casting call at their Oklahoma City church.

Image zoom Borat Subsequent Moviefilm | Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

"She was recruited from our church, the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, after producers spoke to me about needing a 'Black Grandmother' for a small role in a 'documentary,'" Scobey revealed. "Jeanise emerged as that person and she was completely unaware that this was a comedy, and all of this was made up."

In an interview with The New York Post, Jones spoke about thinking the situation was real and how worried she was for the girl.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I'm feeling like she's from the Third World and that kind of stuff does happen where they sell women. I'm thinking this is for real, so I felt kind of betrayed by it," she said.

Jones said she was paid $3,600 to film scenes in Oklahoma and later Washington State. She found out it was all a ruse when the movie's trailer came out earlier this year.

After Jones became a fan-favorite, star and creator Cohen thanked her by making a $100,000 donation to Jones's community on her behalf.

The money, to be distributed by the Ebenezer Baptist Church at Jones' request, has been earmarked for shelter, food and other needs the community has.