The actress won for her role as Nancy Hollander in the film The Mauritanian

Jodie Foster Kisses Her Wife and Thanks Aaron Rodgers After Golden Globes Best Supporting Actress Win

Jodie Foster is taking home the best supporting actress award at the 2021 Golden Globes!

"Are you kidding me? I think you made a mistake. I'm a little speechless. I just never expected to ever be here again and wow, I have to thank all of my amazing filmmakers," Foster said in awe.

The actress, 58, went on to thank her co-stars Kevin Macdonald, Tahar Rahim, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Shailene Woodley as well as Nancy Hollander, who she portrays in the movie. "We love you," she said.

"Mohamedou, you've taught us so much about being a human being, about being joyful and loving and forgiving," she continued. "And that's a lesson that you bring to everybody."

Foster turned to her wife Alexandra Hedison and said, "I love my wife! Thank you Alex, and Ziggy [her dog] and Aaron Rodgers."

The actress then planted a huge kiss on her wife.

Foster thanked Rogers because the Green Bay Packers star had thanked her earlier in February during his NFL MVP acceptance speech.

Foster — a "big Packers fan" who stars alongside Rodgers' fiancée Shailene Woodley in the film she was nominated for, The Mauritanian, was among the many names the quarterback, 37, listed in his speech after he said, "Off the field, I've got a great group of people that support me, so I'd like to thank my team."

Image zoom Jodie Foster, her wife Alexandra Hedison and their puppy Ziggy | Credit: NBC

Foster won the award for her role as Nancy Hollander in the legal drama film. The film is based on the 2015 memoir Guantánamo Diary by Mohamedou Ould Salahi.

Speaking with AARP earlier this month, Foster opened up about her role, which the publication notes is her first time playing a "real living person."

Asked to compare herself between the real-life figure she was portraying, Foster said, "She's pretty much louder with the lipstick and faster with the cars than my character is."

"But I did tell her, 'My Nancy will be a lot meaner than your Nancy. More rude and brusque, formidable,'" she continued.

Foster added: "Nancy's lovely. I took some liberties so that I could build a character that changed in time, that grew through her relationship with Mohamedou."

Sunday night's win marks Foster's fourth Golden Globe award.

She previously won in 1989 for The Accused and again in 1992 for The Silence of the Lambs. In 2013, Foster was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

