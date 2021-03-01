Jokes, Jabs & Emotional Speeches: The Best Quotes of the 2021 Golden Globes
Read back the most quotable lines of the night
"I always knew my career would end with me wandering around the Rainbow Room, pretending to talk to Amy."
— Host Tina Fey during her opening monologue with co-host Amy Poehler, who was in L.A.
"I'm holding my son's hand now. I wouldn't be able to do that if I was on the carpet."
— Amanda Seyfried about the upside of having a virtual red carpet at home
"I realize HFPA, maybe you guys didn't get the memo [on diversity] ... You guys gotta change that."
— Tina Fey during her opening monologue, addressing the HFPA having no Black members
"At close to 99, I can tell you that I've never lived alone, I've never laughed alone and that has as much to do with my being here today as anything else I know. ... And once more, thank you and bless you Carol Burnett for everything you have meant to me by way of joy surprise delight and laughter ... so glad we had this time together."
— Norman Lear during his Carol Burnett Television Achievement Award acceptance speech
"Thank you so much to Diana. You have taught me compassion and empathy more than I could ever imagine."
— Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana, during her acceptance speech for best actress in a television series – drama for The Crown
"[Eugene and Dan Levy] created an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear 100 wigs and speak like an alien."
— Catherine O'Hara in her acceptance speech for best actress in a television series – comedy or musical for Schitt's Creek
"I think this is the first piece of art I've ever made in my life that I can actually show my kids so thank you, Pixar."
— Trent Reznor, formerly of Nine Inch Nails, during his acceptance speech for best original score for the film Soul
"It is great to be Black at the Golden Globes — I mean great to be back at the Golden Globes."
— presenter Sterling K. Brown nodding to the lack of diversity in the HFPA
"A psychiatric ward, modern-day Missouri, outer space, 20th-Century England and the Jim Crow South: horrible Airbnb choices but great locations for our best television series drama nominees."
— Kenan Thompson while presenting the award
"Minari is about a family. It's a family trying to learn how to speak a language of its own. It goes deeper than any American language and any foreign language. It's a language of the heart, and I'm trying to learn it myself and to pass it on, and I hope we'll all learn how to speak this language of love to each other, especially this year. God bless you all and thank you."
— Director Lee Isaac Chung during his acceptance speech for best motion picture – foreign language for Minari
"This acknowledgment is a lovely vote of confidence in the messages Schitt's Creek has come to stand for: the idea that inclusion can bring about growth and love to a community ... In the spirit of inclusion, I hope that this time next year, this ceremony reflects the true breadth and diversity of the film and television being made today, because there is so much more to be celebrated."
— Dan Levy during his acceptance speech for best television series – musical or comedy for Schitt's Creek
"Ladies, I salute you. Wow! I bet it looks like I care a lot. I do, I care a lot."
— I Care a Lot actress Rosamund Pike during her best actress in a motion picture – comedy or musical acceptance speech
"He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice that tells you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history."
— Simone Ledward Boseman on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman, accepting his best actor in a motion picture – drama award
"In turbulent, crisis-torn times like these, storytelling has always been essential. You see, stories have a way that can change our hearts and our minds and help us see each other in a new light — to have empathy and to recognize that for all of our diversity that we are all humans first."
— Jane Fonda during her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech
"Most thanks of all to my bodyguard, who stopped me [from] getting shot twice. You know who you are, and you know I'm not allowed to say your name."
— Sacha Baron Cohen during his acceptance speech for best actor in a motion picture – comedy or musical for the film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm