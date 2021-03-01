Chloé Zhao dedicated the movie to "everyone who has gone through this difficult and beautiful journey" of grief

Nomadland Named Best Drama After Chloé Zhao Wins Best Director at Golden Globe Awards

Nomadland has won the Golden Globe for best motion picture—drama!

Director Chloé Zhao — who became the second-ever woman to win best director at the Golden Globes earlier in the night — accepted the final award of the night.

"Wow, first of all, thank you my fellow nominees for your beautiful, beautiful movies," Zhao said in her virtual acceptance speech. "I am speechless."

Zhao thanked the entire team that worked on the movie, including star Frances McDormand and author Jessica Bruder, who wrote the book the movie is based on.

"Look, Nomadland at its core, for me, is a pilgrimage through grief and healing," Zhao said. "So for everyone who has gone through this difficult and beautiful journey at some point in their lives, this is for you. We don't say goodbye, we say 'see you down the road.' Thank you."

The film was up against some of the best-reviewed movies of the year including Promising Young Woman, The Father, Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Image zoom Francis McDormand in Nomadland | Credit: Courtesy Searchlight Pictures

The movie follows Frances McDormand's Fern, who chooses to live a nomadic lifestyle while traveling through the American West after losing her husband and her life in a mining town that dissolves after the 2008 recession.

"In collaborating with Chloe about the character of Fern we talked a lot about how we were going to bring things from my life, Fran's life into Fern's life," McDormand said in a PEOPLE exclusive behind-the-scenes look of the film last month.

The film introduces audiences to actual people living a nomadic lifestyle, including Swankie, who said the film is "about those of us living on the road full time and trying to find a way to survive."

The film is based on the non-fiction book, Nomadland: Surviving America in the 21st Century, by Bruder.

This marks another win for the drama, which won multiple awards at the 2020 Gotham Independent Film Awards, including Best Feature Film.

Nomadland is now streaming on Hulu.