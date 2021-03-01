Sacha Baron Cohen Roasts 'All-White' HFPA and Rudy Giuliani as Borat 2 Wins at Golden Globes

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, the sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen's 2006 comedy, beat out the competition to take home best motion picture — musical or comedy at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, the sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen's wildly successful 2006 comedy, beat out its competition to take home the best motion picture — musical or comedy Golden Globe at the 2021 awards. The movie won over fellow nominees Palm Springs, Music, The Prom and Hamilton.

"Thank you to the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press," Baron Cohen began his acceptance speech on Sunday.

He then turned his attention to former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, who made an infamous — and controversial — appearance in the film.

"This movie couldn't have been possible without my costar, a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius," he said. "I'm talking of course about Rudy Giuliani. I mean, who could get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible, our movie was just the beginning for him."

After thanking his team, Baron Cohen ended the speech with a heartfelt shout-out to his wife, Isla Fisher.

"I want to thank my crew who were amazingly brave, who had the risk of getting arrested, the risk of getting COVID," he said. "Thank you to my incredibly patient wife Isla, who has put up with all my madness."

The Borat sequel once against stars Baron Cohen as the fictional Kazakhstani journalist alongside Maria Bakalova as his daughter, Tutar. The two get up to no good as they come to America and interact with a slew of people who have no idea they're part of a movie.

But despite the continued success, Baron Cohen, 49, has called it quits on playing the iconic character again.

"It got too dangerous," Baron Cohen said of filming the first two movies. "There were a couple of times I had to put on a bulletproof vest to go and shoot a scene, and you don't want to do that too many times in your life. I was pretty lucky to get out this time, so no, I'm not doing it again. I'm going to stay with the scripted stuff."