Chloé Zhao Reveals Why She 'Fell in Love with Making Movies' In Golden Globe Acceptance Speech

Chloé Zhao has taken home the Golden Globe for best director — and she's the first Asian woman to ever do so.

Zhao accepted the golden statue on Sunday during a live NBC telecast of the 2021 Golden Globes for directing Nomadland.

She is the second-ever female director to win best director, and the first since Barbra Streisand won in 1983.

Zhao was up against fellow nominees Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, Regina King for One Night in Miami, David Fincher for Mank and Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The awards show made history with the 2021 nominations by recognizing more than one woman in the directing category.

"This award belongs to the whole Nomadland team, the entire cast and crew," Zhao said in her virtual acceptance speech. "You all know who you are."

"I especially want to thank the nomads who shared their stories with us," she continued, going on to share a quote from one about compassion: "compassion is the breakdown of all barriers between us. A heart-to-heart bonding. Your pain is my pain. It's mingled and shared between us."

"Now this is why I fell in love with making movies and telling stories. Because it gives us a chance to laugh and cry together. And it gives us to learn from each other and have more compassion for each other."

This is Zhao's first Golden Globe win, although the director was also nominated for best screenplay for the movie.

The director, 38, who previously made several independent films such as The Rider, received buzz for her work in Nomadland, which follows the story of Fern (Frances McDormand), who becomes a drifter after losing her home in the 2008 recession.

Zhao has several projects in the pipeline, including her biggest film yet: the upcoming Marvel movie The Eternals, starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. She has also signed on to direct Dracula.