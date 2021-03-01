The actress discussed her Black Panther costar's legacy ahead of the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday

Angela Bassett Says the Late Chadwick Boseman's ‘Spirit Still Lives On’ at 2021 Golden Globes

Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther costar Angela Bassett remembered him at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

"His work still remains with us," Bassett, 62, told Giuliana Rancic at the E! Live From the Red Carpet preshow. "He was an incredible individual, man, professional, artist. All of it."

Image zoom Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

The actress, one of the ceremony's presenters, also recalled how she received an honorary doctorate from Boseman's alma mater, Howard University, before they appeared together in Black Panther. He served as her escort for the weekend, but they never discussed it.

"We had worked for months, sitting next to each other in the makeup trailer," Bassett said. "He had never said anything about it. He just, I mean, he could hold his peace."

RELATED VIDEO: Angela Bassett Says Chadwick Boseman Was 'Incredible': We Should 'Take a Page Out of His Book'

The mother of two added, "He's just an incredible human being. His spirit still lives on."

In December, Marvel Studios announced its decision not to recast Boseman's role in Black Panther or digitally recreate his character, King T'Challa, or Black Panther.

Image zoom Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright in Black Panther | Credit: Marvel/Disney

"I had not thought about that idea," Bassett, who played T'Challa's mother Wakandan Queen Ramonda, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "But of course it is Wakanda and they are, in terms of technology, they are so far ahead of the rest of the world that they would be able to bring some of that."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.