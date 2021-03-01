Andra Day on How She's Celebrating Her Historic Golden Globes Win: 'I'm Gonna Eat Everything'

Andra Day previously opened up about losing 39 lbs. to play Billie Holiday in the Hulu biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Andra Day is stuffing her face — with zero regrets!

Following her historic win at Sunday night's 2021 Golden Globes for her titular role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, the actress told reporters in the press room that she was "gonna eat everything" in celebration.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been on a diet for three years for this movie role, to drop the weight and everything, so there's cake outside ... we just got to eat so much food," said Day, 36. "We're very hungry. Me, I'm very hungry."

The star, who made her feature-film debut in the Hulu biopic, previously said that she prepared for the role of Billie Holiday by smoking and drinking alcohol — which she doesn't recommend to others for health concerns.

"I basically abused my body for a long time," Day said during Variety's Actors on Actors with Leslie Odom Jr. last month. "I'm joking and not really joking."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Billie Holiday; Andra Day | Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; Takashi Seida/Paramount Pictures/Hulu

She continued, "I put my family through it; I put myself through it. I went from 163 pounds to 124 pounds. I would talk like her and I don't drink or smoke, but I started smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol."

"Not that I recommend people do this; I just was desperate because this is my first role," Day insisted. "I just asked God to give me all of the pain and trauma. I asked Him to give me her pain and give me her trauma."

Day's win, for best actress in a motion picture – drama, marked her second Golden Globe nomination and first win. She beat out fellow nominees Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Frances McDormand (Nomadland) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).

"To all the incredible nominees. I'm in the presence of giants. ... You inspire me so much. To the amazing, transformative, dynamic Billie Holiday. She transformed me with this role, with her presence, with her spirit. Thanks to everybody who was a part of this incredible project," Day said in her acceptance speech.

Image zoom Andra Day

RELATED VIDEO: Jane Fonda Calls for More Diversity During Golden Globes Speech

Also in the press room, Day touched on being only the second Black actress to ever take home the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture – drama, after Whoopi Goldberg for The Color Purple 35 years ago.

"The thing that I take [more] than anything is the strength of a Black woman ... it's one of the things I'm so grateful for [with] this win," she said. "But to know that the last person who won this award was [in] The Color Purple is so not representative of how many Black women's stories have been told sensationally and need to be told."

"And amazing, talented actresses who do this," Day continued. "I go, 'Who the hell else has meatier roles and meatier stories than Black women,' you know? ... [Billie Holiday is] the godmother of civil rights, and I take that with me."

Day also thanked her parents, who celebrated her win along with members of her team.

"My mother and father were in the room with me, which makes me just so happy because they put up with me for so long," she joked.