Andra Day won the Golden Globe for her titular role in Hulu's The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Andra Day Celebrated Her Golden Globes Win with Her Parents: 'It Makes Me So Happy'

Andra Day was surrounded by love during her historic Golden Globes win on Sunday night.

After winning best actress in a motion picture – drama at the 2021 Golden Globes for her titular role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, the actress told reporters following the ceremony that she was joined by a number of loved ones, including her parents, to celebrate.

"The people who were in the room with me was first of all my family, my mother and father in the room with me, which makes me just so happy because they put up with me for so long," said Day, 36. "I mean damn, you know."

She continued: "And then two of my castmates were here, Tyler Williams and Tone Bell, so they were here, and when I tell you them being here is representative of how we were on set. These people supported me, all of them, top down on the set, off the set, and they're still here with me now."

Day is the second Black woman to win the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture – drama.

She was joined by even more family members and coworkers for the milestone moment. "My amazing team, my manager, Jeffrey, my creative director Miriam, Josh. And my cousin's family, my team, my publicist, publicity team, Felicia, Vanessa, Alexis, you know. So, you know, I feel like I'm missing people but, you know, and my stepmom is here."

"God was in the room, bro," she added. "God was in the room and God was present and that's a blessing."

"To all the incredible nominees. I'm in the presence of giants. ... You inspire me so much. To the amazing, transformative, dynamic Billie Holiday. She transformed me with this role, with her presence, with her spirit. Thanks to everybody who was a part of this incredible project," Day said in her acceptance speech.

Image zoom Andra Day in The United States vs. Billie Holiday | Credit: Paramount Pictures

The Hulu biopic about legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday served as Day's first acting role. And she completely transformed physically and mentally for the part.

"I went from 163 pounds to 124 pounds," the "Rise Up" singer revealed to Variety. "I would talk like her and I don't drink or smoke, but I started smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol. Not that I recommend people do this; I just was desperate because this is my first role. I just asked God to give me all of the pain and trauma. I asked him to give me her pain and give me her trauma."

Day also chopped off "12 years of hair growth," the star said on the new PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

"It was worth it," the two-time Grammy nominee told host Janine Rubenstein. "I was happy actually. I actually really enjoyed the short hair. So ultimately it was working, and I think there's just no way to do a character like her's justice without going [all in]."