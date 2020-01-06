Golden Globes 2020: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Golden Globes are here!

The Globes, which are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are being presented live from Los Angeles on Sunday night. Comedian Ricky Gervais has returned to the host the awards for a fifth and, he says, final time.

Keep scrolling for the winners list, which we’ll be updating throughout the night.

MOVIES

Best motion picture — drama

1917

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

The Irishman

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

Knives Out

Best motion picture — foreign language

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best motion picture — animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best actor in a motion picture — drama

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actor in a motion picture — comedy or musical

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Best actress in a motion picture — comedy or musical

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best original score

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

Best original song

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Rocketman

“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen 2

“Spirit,” Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Cynthia Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell, Harriet

TV

Best television series — drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Succession

The Morning Show

Killing Eve

Best television series — musical or comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best miniseries or television film

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Vernon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best actor in a television series — drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best actor in a television series — comedy or musical

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best actor in a miniseries or television film

Chris Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best actress in a television series — drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best actress in a television series — comedy or musical

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best actress in a miniseries or television film

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries of television film

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday.