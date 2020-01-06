Golden Globes 2020: The Complete Winners List

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are airing live on NBC

By Aurelie Corinthios
January 05, 2020 08:40 PM

The 2020 Golden Globes are here!

The Globes, which are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are being presented live from Los Angeles on Sunday night. Comedian Ricky Gervais has returned to the host the awards for a fifth and, he says, final time.

Keep scrolling for the winners list, which we’ll be updating throughout the night.

MOVIES

Best motion picture — drama

1917
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
The Irishman

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood 
Rocketman
Knives Out

Best motion picture — foreign language

The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best motion picture — animated

Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin ScorseseThe Irishman
Quentin TarantinoOnce Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Todd Phillips, Joker

Best actor in a motion picture — drama

Antonio BanderasPain and Glory
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Adam DriverMarriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actor in a motion picture — comedy or musical

Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
 Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

Renée ZellwegerJudy
Scarlett JohanssonMarriage Story
Saoirse RonanLittle Women
Charlize TheronBombshell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Best actress in a motion picture — comedy or musical

Ana de Armas, Knives Out
AwkwafinaThe Farewell
Cate BlanchettWhere’d You Go Bernadette?
Beanie FeldsteinBooksmart
Emma ThompsonLate Night

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette BeningThe Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best original score

Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story

Best original song

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Rocketman
“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen 2
“Spirit,” Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, The Lion King
“Stand Up,” Cynthia Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell, Harriet

TV

Best television series — drama

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Succession
The Morning Show
Killing Eve

Best television series — musical or comedy

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Best miniseries or television film

Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Vernon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

Best actor in a television series — drama

Brian Cox, Succession
Kit HaringtonGame of Thrones
Rami MalekMr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy PorterPose

Best actor in a television series — comedy or musical

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best actor in a miniseries or television film

Chris Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best actress in a television series — drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie ComerKilling Eve
Nicole KidmanBig Little Lies
Reese WitherspoonThe Morning Show

Best actress in a television series — comedy or musical

Christina ApplegateDead to Me
Rachel BrosnahanThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten DunstOn Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha LyonneRussian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best actress in a miniseries or television film

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries of television film

Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni ColletteUnbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday.

