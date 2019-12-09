Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

The Golden Globes announced its nominees for 2020 on Monday, and as always, the list was full of shocks and snubs.

The first major awards show of 2020 serves as strong bellwether for what’s to follow at the Oscars, and as expected, Martin Scorsese’s crime epic The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino’s starry Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Marriage Story and Joker all had strong showings, which should make for a formidable and exciting show.

The hit Thanksgiving murder mystery Knives Out surprised as a major contender, with a nod for best motion picture – musical or comedy, and multiple acting mentions.

All of these nominations didn’t leave room for Cats, which screened at the last minute for Globes voters, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, to scratch into any of the major categories. Also left out out of the best motion picture – musical or comedy race was Greta Gerwig’s critically acclaimed Little Women, which was expected to me a major contender this awards season. Its star Saoirse Ronan, however, did net a nomination.

Image zoom The Two Popes' Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins Rich Polk/Getty

The major upsets were in the acting categories, where Netflix’s Two Popes entered at the last hour with two nods for its stars: Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce. As a result, Adam Sandler was left out for buzzed-about dramatic performance Uncut Gems. The Irishman‘s Robert De Niro was also locked out, despite the film having a strong showing with five nods total.

Likewise, Little Women‘s Florence Pugh, who’s had a phenomenal year by also appearing in this summer’s Midsommar, was snubbed in the best supporting actress race, in favor of Annette Bening, who swooped in with a nod for The Report. Little Women director Greta Gerwig was snubbed as well, meaning every best director nominee is a man.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o received some of the best notices of her career for her dual performance in Jordan Peele’s Us, but sadly didn’t factor into the nominations.

Disney’s Frozen 2 scored two nominations overall, one for the original song category and one for best animated film. However, it’s a bit surprising that it didn’t earn more nods for songs other than its showstopper, “Into the Unknown.” The song faces stiff competition from two major pop stars, Beyonce and Taylor Swift, who scored nominations for their contributions to The Lion King and Cats, respectively.

Image zoom Little Women Wilson Webb/Columbia Pictures

The biggest shocker in television came with the snub of Ava DuVernay’s Emmy-winning juggernaut, When They See Us, which failed to score a nomination for miniseries or television film. In its place, Hulu’s George Clooney-directed Catch-22 landed a surprise nod, alongside Netflix’s acclaimed drama Unbelievable, which had a strong showing with two best actress nominations for both Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever.

The final season of Game of Thrones, which claimed victory at the Emmys earlier this year, was also shut out of best television series – drama race in favor of new shows like Apple TV+’s starry gamble, The Morning Show. Both lead actresses, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, will be competing in the best actress category.

Another final season of a popular series, Veep, also came up shockingly short, with star Julia Louis-Dreyfus failing to score a nomination for her last episodes in the series, and no nod for best television series – comedy.

Image zoom The Morning Show

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu’s critically acclaimed drama, was also completely shut out in its third season, despite winning multiple Globes in its first year.

Meanwhile, the show that won Sterling K. Brown best actor in a television series – drama, This Is Us, was omitted from the nominations list altogether. The show fared better at this year’s Emmys, where is was up for outstanding drama series.

And out of new acclaimed shows, HBO’s Euphoria won’t factor into next year’s ceremony, as it failed to score a single nomination. And El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie failed to resonate with voters, although it got a favorable response from critics when it debuted in October.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.