Ricky Gervais Skewers Leonardo DiCaprio, Felicity Huffman & More in Golden Globes Opening Monologue

Ricky Gervais returned to the Golden Globes stage for his rumored last time as host of the awards show — and he didn’t hold back.

To kick off Sunday evening’s 2020 Globes, which honor film and TV achievements across 25 categories, Gervais tackled accused pedophiles, the streaming wars and ageism in Hollywood in his opening monologue.

“Let’s have a laugh — at your expense, shall we? Remember, they’re just jokes,” Gervais told the A-list crowd. “We’re all going to die soon, and there’s no sequel.”

He continued, “I came here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman. It’s her daughter I feel sorry for. That must be the most embarrassing thing that’s happened to her, and her dad was in Wild Hogs.”

The comedian didn’t stop there.

Image zoom NBC

“In this room are some of the most important TV executives in the world. People from every background, but they all have one thing in common: They’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow,” Gervais said. “He’s coming for you.”

No actor or actress was safe from Gervais’ monologue, as he soon turned his sights to Leonardo DiCaprio and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.

“Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere [of Quentin Tarantino’s film], and by the end, his date was too old for him,” he said, to many laughs — including DiCaprio’s.

Days before this year’s ceremony, Gervais courted controversy for tweeting jokes that other users deemed transphobic. He was quick to clarify his comments, telling The Hollywood Reporter they were taken out of context.

“Deep down, I want people to know I’m not a racist or a homophobe or a sexist,” he told the outlet.

The 77th annual awards ceremony is the fifth time that the comedian has hosted the show. And according to Gervais, it’s also his final.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” Gervais, 58, said in a press release when he was announced as host in November.

Gervais — who won a Golden Globe in 2004 for his performance in The Office‘s original U.K. series — previously hosted the show in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016. He now holds the record for the performer who has hosted the most Globes ceremonies.

Image zoom Ricky Gervais Todd Antony/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

In 2017, Gervais told PEOPLE he wanted to host the Globes again because of the opportunity for joke material.

“At the moment, there’s something in the news every day that makes me go, ‘I wish I was doing the Globes tonight,’” he said at the time. “It would be too easy. Oh my God, how easy would it be? Bullseye.”

Gervais also shared how not everyone in attendance at previous shows was a fan of his biting humor — and that he has no regrets.

Image zoom Ricky Gervais Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty

RELATED: Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods

“By the end of my run, people were getting it,” he said. “The first time, they said, ‘Why is he saying these awful things to these lovely rich people?’ I’m calling them scum. Now everyone knows I was right.”

Touted as Hollywood’s party of the year, the three-hour live telecast was held at the Beverly Hilton. Last year’s ceremony was co-hosted by actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.