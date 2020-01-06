Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix Have a Walk the Line Reunion at the Golden Globes

Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix — together again!

The two reunited at the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, almost 15 years after the release of their hit film, Walk the Line.

Witherspoon, 43, and Phoenix, 45, greeted each other with smiles and held hands as they chatted while Phoenix’s fiancée, actress Rooney Mara, looked on.

The pair portrayed Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash in the James Mangold-directed film. The movie earned both of them Oscar nominations, with Witherspoon winning the award for Best Actress.

This year Phoenix is nominated for his sixth Golden Globe, for best performance by an actor in a motion picture drama for Joker. He previously won in 2006 for Walk the Line.

Witherspoon is also nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a TV series drama for The Morning Show, which she executive produced with costar Jennifer Aniston.

While their Apple dramedy has earned rave reviews, it faces stiff competition from other popular series such as Netflix’s The Crown, Amazon’s Fleabag and HBO’s Succession.

All three shows came away with multiple nominations, including in the best drama category.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET