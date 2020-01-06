Octavia Spencer, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe Skip 2020 Golden Globes Due to Illness, Fires

Octavia Spencer, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe are a few of the famous faces fans won’t be seeing at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The three stars won’t be on hand for the annual show at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday — with Spencer and Bale both under the weather and Crowe staying in his native Australia, where wildfires are currently ravaging through the continent.

Spencer, 47, Instagrammed her news, telling her 800.5K followers that she was sick with the flu.

“Someone (uh me) is congested, coughing and in full blown sweat 😓 mode….” wrote Spencer, sharing a photo of the wig she won’t be wearing.

“We thought we’d wish all nominees the best time tonight especially first timers!!!” Spencer added, hashtagging her post “#fluSeason.”

RELATED: Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods

Bale, 45, is also under the weather, PEOPLE confirmed. Though his ailment was not disclosed, his illness was so severe that it prevented him from traveling to Los Angeles, reported E! News.

Meanwhile, Crowe, 55, is staying in Australia to tend to the ongoing brushfire crisis which has claimed the lives of at least 17 people and burned through more than 11 million acres since it sparked in September.

As the more than 130 fires continue to burn, ecologists from the University of Sydney believe almost half a billion total mammals, birds and reptiles have also died in the fires since September.

Image zoom Don Arnold/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Though Spencer isn’t up for a trophy this year, both Bale and Crowe are.

Crowe is nominated for his work as Roger Ailes in the Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice. And Bale is up for best actor in a motion picture, drama for his performance in Ford v Ferrari.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.